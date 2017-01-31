World War 3 Incoming? Speech By Late Al Qaeda Leader Predicted Escalating Tensions After Donald Trump’s Executive Order

Is World War 3 incoming? Thanks to a combination of things sparked by Donald Trump’s executive order on Friday, Jihadis may be preparing for some literal shots fired.

One thing most media outlets aren’t telling us is that the Muslim immigration ban was an emergency law signed by President Obama, and Donald Trump is simply putting it into effect. It’s not even permanent, with the executive order lasting 90 days for several Middle Eastern nations, and “indefinitely” for Syrian refugees.

President Donald Trump has stated via his own Twitter feed that “[there] is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the ‘bad’ would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad ‘dudes’ out there!”

The order was intended to ensure that no ISIS extremists have a chance to create further problems on U.S. soil, by stopping them at the airports for questioning. Many feel that this is Trump showing his racist tendencies by singling out Middle Eastern people in general. Technically, this won’t stop future mass shootings by white men like James Holmes, or even disturbed teenagers.

The executive order might end up making everything worse, as Jihadis have become obsessed with the words of late Yemen-based Al Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki. The New York Post quoted the late terrorist leader as attempting to fuel hatred between the nations.

“You cannot count on the message of solidarity you may get from a civic group or a political party, or the word of support you hear from a kind [neighbor] or a nice co-worker. The West will eventually turn against its Muslim citizens.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Donald Trump that prevention of terrorism is “no excuse” for banning Syrian refugees, and former Attorney General Sally Yates apparently felt the same way. Trump fired her for not defending his decision as of Monday, and now a Democratic boycott is blocking Trump’s decision on who will replace the Attorney General and one other position.

Donald Trump’s personal defense on Twitter was said to be directed at Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, according to The Hill. He stated that the two senators were “weak on immigration,” and that they should focus their energies on illegal immigration and terrorist prevention rather than claiming that World War 3 is incoming.

It seems Jihadis are warming up to that very idea, with online responses including the phrase “blessed ban” as proof of intentions based on the late al-Awlaki’s words caught on video.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s decision is only the latest in a string reported throughout his Presidential campaign. The executive order was issued alongside confirmation that the wall plan will be executed, using a tax on Mexican imports. His Twitter feed has been notorious for fueling contempt among Hillary Clinton’s supporters, as well as news of Trump’s often ill-chosen words.

Tension appears to be building on both sides of the Atlantic, and other nations not included in the executive order have also slammed Donald Trump’s tactics. Many in Europe, the British islands, and England (thanks to the #Brexit movement), have already experienced the very headache which Donald Trump appears to be trying to prevent. The Republican leader doesn’t want any further bombings, mass shootings, or any military-level terrorist acts beginning in the United States of America.

It’s too early to tell, but Jihadi hopefuls appear to be pushing for military retaliation from overseas unless the notion stays on the internet and fades after Trump’s executive order expires.

There looks to be a lot of accusations, assumptions, and predictions flying around over the events of the past weekend. What do you think will happen in the wake of Donald Trump’s executive order?

[Featured Image by Nicola Bertolini/Shutterstock]