Chris Brown Admits He’s A ‘Stalker’ And Tells Ex Karrueche Tran ‘If I Love You, Ain’t Nobody Gon’ Have You’

Chris Brown isn’t shy when it comes to speaking his mind about ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, but it looks like the “Party” singer is raising a few eyebrows after taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video rant in which he calls himself a “stalker” and admits that if he’s “in love with you, ain’t nobody gon’ have you.”

Brown shared the controversial video via Instagram Live in the early hours of Tuesday morning, taking to the social media site to submit two separate rants about his feelings towards women that complain about “stalker” ex-boyfriends while simultaneously admitting that if he’s still in love with a former flame, he won’t allow an ex to move on from their relationship.

“Ladies y’all be complaining about n***** being like stalkers, in love with y’all [and all] kinds of crazy s*** and get tired of it…well guess what? I’m one of them n*****,” Chris Brown began in his first NSFW Instagram video, as captured by Holly Gozzip.

He gon' tweet Karrueche in 5…4….3….2…. A video posted by CELEBRITY GOSSIP ???? (@celeb_gozzip) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

“If I love you b****, ain’t nobody gon have you. I’m gon’ make you miserable. I’m gon’ chase that n**** out, I’m gon’ chase your a** around,” Brown continued in his second video.

Similarly, Chris Brown went on yet another rant about his plans to prevent his former loves from being able to move on from him romantically, revealing, “Ladies y’all ever dealt with a n**** that’s just be like, blowing your s*** up? Hopping gates, stalking the f*** out of you, getting on your nerves? Well s***, I’m one of them n*****. If I love you b****, ain’t nobody gon’ have you. F*** that.”

It didn’t take long for fans to weigh in with their thoughts on Chris Brown’s eyebrow-raising video, with the singer’s followers taking to the comment section of the video to share their concerns over Brown’s behavior towards ex Karrueche Tran despite having split from the actress over two years ago.

“Um….this isn’t cool. Like at all,” one fan began in the comment section of Brown’s video. “I’ve had it happen and if any woman thinks this is something she wants then you are super immature.”

In addition, another fan explains, “This s*** isn’t normal or cute, he’s an abusive a******. He treats women like garbage and the fact that he has a daughter makes it even more sad, she’ll end up with a guy just like him.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Meanwhile, other fans have pointed out that Chris Brown could be referring to ex-girlfriend Rihanna in his video rant as well, seeing as the duo were heating up reunion rumors just a few weeks ago while in NYC. While Brown neglected to mention either Rihanna or Karrueche Tran by name in his Instagram video, it doesn’t appear that fans are too impressed by Brown’s most recent social media rant.

Currently, neither Rihanna nor Karrueche has commented on Chris Brown’s video, with Karrueche taking to her own Instagram account to share a photo of herself posing on an ATV while vacationing in Turks & Caicos over the weekend.

skurt skurt A photo posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:35am PST

Similarly, Rihanna has not emerged on social media since engaging in a heated Instagram battle with singer Azealia Banks earlier this week, which resulted in both women reportedly leaking each other’s phone numbers after feuding over President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

What do you think of Chris Brown’s Instagram video about being a “stalker” ex-boyfriend, do you think he was talking about Karrueche Tran or Rihanna?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]