WWE Opinion: WWE Has The Time And Place Set To Turn Roman Reigns Into The Biggest Heel Of All Time

Ever since The Shield split up in mid-2014, all three WWE superstars have had their own fair shares of success. Seth Rollins has flip-flopped between babyface and heel. Dean Ambrose has lingered on the heel side, but never fully turned. Roman Reigns has remained a babyface the entire time as far as WWE is concerned, but the fans still can’t stand him. Well, the time and place for him to make the biggest heel turn of all time are now set.

No matter what anyone says, Roman Reigns is considered a babyface in the world of professional wrestling. He goes up against guys like Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins (during his heel run), and Braun Strowman. Reigns steps up to battle the monsters who put down the fans and don’t care about anyone but themselves.

Still, he’s booed by more than 80 percent of the crowd at each and every event, but WWE doesn’t seem to want to listen to it. They put him over. They put titles around his waist. They involve Reigns in some of the biggest programs on Monday Night Raw, and they keep him a babyface.

But now, that is all about to change.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Roman Reigns entered Sunday’s Royal Rumble at number 30 to a tremendous round of heat. A few minutes later, his heat grew to immeasurable proportions as he dumped The Undertaker out of the ring to eliminated the legend from the match.

Even though his feud with Braun Strowman began earlier in the night, Wrestling Inc. is reporting that the current plan is for Roman Reigns to take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Going forward with this match, it will give WWE the opportunity to create a heel unlike that of which they have ever known.

Longtime announcer Jim Ross wrote on his blog that the time is coming for Vince McMahon and Triple H to finally let the heel turn happen.

“If Reigns were to defeat Undertaker at WM in Orlando, it would propel Reigns to the next level of villainy and a star would be born one has to assume.”

Ross makes the ultimate point here and maybe that is what WWE is leading toward. Yes, The Undertaker’s streak ended a few years ago, but he is still extremely dominating at the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, and it isn’t easy to defeat him in “his yard.”

Going up against The Undertaker will already result in Roman Reigns being booed louder than humanly possible. Every time he performs a move that is successful, the fans will boo him even louder. Have him pick up a victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33?

That will be the point that his heel turn will be complete and it will be met with heat that would come close to matching the type that Ric Flair would get during the peak of his heel run.

While it is hard to believe, maybe, this has been WWE’s plan all along. Keep pushing Roman Reigns so that the crowds hate him with every ounce of their being, but never have him turn his back on them. Allow him to continue fighting the good fight and doing what is right for all those out there in the WWE Universe even though they want nothing to do with him.

In the modern era of wrestling, there are those superstars who will be cheered by the fans, no matter how much effort is put forth in trying to make them a heel. Ric Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar are three of the greatest examples when it comes to heels that the fans will not boo.

Roman Reigns isn’t the first babyface that the fans will not cheer. John Cena is a prime example of a good guy that the majority of the fans continue to boo, but it still is not on the same level that Reigns has achieved in just two-and-a-half years as the babyface who won’t quit.

Now, the time is coming for him to turn his back on the fans and commit the ultimate sin in professional wrestling – beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

No matter how the fans have treated him over the past couple of years, WWE has insisted on pushing Roman Reigns to the moon and having him remain a babyface. He has been booed out of every building he stepped foot into, but he still persevered over the biggest heels in the company. Now, the plans are in place for him to take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and if he picks up a victory in Orlando, it will make him the most hated heel in wrestling history.

