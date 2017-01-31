Kanye West Is Supposedly Banned From Kardashian Family Vacation [Debunked]

Kanye West has not been banned from vacationing with the Kardashians. The rumor originated from the tabloid site Celeb Dirty Laundry.

“It looks like Kim Kardashian is going on a family vacation, but without her husband Kanye West. New reports indicate that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is going to Costa Rica with her mother and sisters, but plans to keep Kanye at home.”

The article adds that “insiders” reveal that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble is going to Costa Rica along with Kourtney Kardashian’s (sometimes) partner Scott Disick. However, Gossip Cop has stepped in and has declared that this story is completely fabricated.

“Kanye West is NOT ‘banned’ from joining the Kardashian clan on their family vacation to Costa Rica, despite a new report. Gossip Cop can correct this claim. We’re told it’s false,” says columnist Holly Nicol, who adds that not only has a rep for West denied this, but Celeb Dirty Laundry has been involved in spreading rumors about the couple before.

West has also been the subject of another recent rumor. According to Radar Online, Caitlyn Jenner is pushing Kanye West to run for president.

“Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had come out in support of Hillary Clinton, but West has spoken out in support of the President and even met with him in DC. Now, according to the insider, Jenner sees him as her ticket into the world of politics.”

The article adds that Kim definitely doesn’t want Kanye to run for any political office and that she would be humiliated. The commenters after the article seem to disagree that Kim wouldn’t want Kanye to run.

“Kim doesn’t want Kanye to run for president??? Who is she trying to kid? She’d love the attention,” says one commenter.

“Oh please, Kanye running for president would mean that Kim gets more publicity. She would love it,” says another.

However, Gossip Cop has once again declared foul play on another fake story.

“And in this new piece, the bad blog can’t even get basic facts right, wrongly stating West met with Trump ‘in DC’ when their well-documented meeting took place at Trump Tower in New York. In other words, RadarOnline is not very trustworthy,” claims columnist Shari Weiss, adding that Caitlyn’s rep said the rumor is just ‘too funny.'”

It’s true that Kanye West did meet with President Trump after the November election. According to USA Today, Kanye says he met the president to discuss multicultural issues.

“I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues. These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” West is quoted as saying. Still, West faced quite a backlash on Twitter.

The crazy man and the idiot / Donald Trump Meets His Alter Ego: Kanye West – The Daily Beast https://t.co/ae53MxTPg1 — erlorello (@erlorello) December 14, 2016

Yeezus! Kanye West Meets With Trump, Talks About 'Life' Kayne is an embarrassment to Human DNA #Trump #Kayne #idiot https://t.co/whQbng1DUp — Ann (@BlueVotesMatter) December 13, 2016

Speaking of Mr. West, the Guardian reports that he may skip the Grammy Awards this year. Even though he received multiple nominations, West — like Justin Bieber and Drake — think the voters are out of touch, especially when it comes to young singers. However, there is more.

“Meanwhile, West – who has criticized the lack of diversity at the Grammys – is reportedly upset that he has received 21 Grammys but never when he was head-to-head against a white singer. West had already said he may not attend the ceremony if Frank Ocean wasn’t nominated. Ocean, however, chose not to submit his last album, Blonde, for consideration.”

Whether Kanye West participates in the Grammys or not, 2017 is certain to be a big year for him — at least in the tabloids.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]