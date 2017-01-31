Google Pixel 2 Release Date And Specs: October Debut, Insane Low-Light Camera, A Budget Version, And A Higher Price

The Google Pixel 2 is still months away from being unveiled, but rumors and speculations about the device have already begun trickling in. The original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones proved to be both critically and commercially successful, though the devices themselves left some bits to be desired. With the Pixel 2 almost a certainty, here are some fresh new speculations about the upcoming 2017 flagship smartphone from Google.

The newest batch of rumors was released by Google-themed website 9to5Google, which cited a report from a source describing the initial details of the Pixel 2. While the information provided in the report remains unverifiable, the website did maintain that the source has proved to be pretty reliable and accurate in the past. Thus, though unconfirmed, some of these rumors might very well make it to the final iterations of Google’s 2017 flagship smartphones.

The Pixel 2 is definitely coming this year, and rumors are pretty high that Google would unveil its halo device sometime in October this year. The original Pixel and its larger sibling, the Pixel XL, were both released October 2016. Thus, there is pretty good reason to speculate that the tech juggernaut would be consistent with regards to the release date of its flagship smartphone. Until Google announces otherwise, an October 2017 release date for the Pixel 2 seems very likely.

9to5Google’s source also stated that the Pixel 2 would further Google’s initiative for making its smartphone the best in the business when it comes to mobile photography. The original Pixel and Pixel XL are already excellent devices when it comes to mobile imaging. If the source’s information proves correct, however, it appears that the Pixel 2’s cameras would be far better than their predecessor. Thus, there is a pretty good chance for the Pixel 2 to earn the title of 2017’s best camera smartphone.

In a lot of ways, Google’s focus on mobile photography is very strategic. After all, while flagship smartphones boast great camera specs, very few could compete with the original Pixel and the Pixel XL when it comes to low-light photography, according to a TechRadar report. By focusing on an area where most of its competitors perform poorly, Google could carve out a special niche for the Pixel 2’s imaging capabilities. Just like its possible October release date, it seems safe to assume that the Pixel 2 would boast a pretty insane camera.

One big flaw that the original Pixel and Pixel XL really had was the devices’ price. Featuring a price point that places it within (and even beyond) flagship territory, the Pixel and Pixel XL are not affordable devices. Thus, despite the 2017 flagship smartphone’s attractive specs and features, it remained out of reach for most consumers simply because it was far too expensive for the everyday smartphone buyer. If rumors prove true, however, it appears that Google is about to address the original Pixel’s high price with the Pixel 2.

This does not mean to say that the 2017 flagship smartphone would be far cheaper than its predecessor. On the contrary, rumors are high that due to its more advanced cameras and its added features such as an IP68 water resistance rating, the Google Pixel 2 would be at least $50 more than its predecessor. Despite this, however, numerous Google fans have noted that the higher price of the upcoming flagship is fully justified, especially if Google does manage to perfect its smartphone’s low-light imaging capabilities.

In order to address the lower end of the smartphone market, however, speculations are rife that Google would be releasing the Pixel 2B, a lower-specced variant of its 2017 flagship that would be priced very aggressively. Rumors state that the Pixel 2B would feature inferior specs than its more expensive siblings. However, 9to5Google’s source has stated that despite the low price of the device, it would still give its users a genuine Google experience.

The Google Pixel 2 is undoubted a very interesting handset. While the mobile world awaits the clash between the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy S8, Google’s surprise entry into the smartphone arena would no doubt make the battle of the 2017 flagships much more compelling and unpredictable. Considering its rumored specs and speculated October 2017 release date, it seems very likely that Google’s next flagship smartphone would be its most successful mobile device yet.

[Featured Image by Paul Stringer/Shutterstock]