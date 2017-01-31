Sheree Whitfield On ‘RHOA’ Drama: Did She Bring Back Marlo Hampton To Rattle Kenya Moore?

Sheree Whitfield decided to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season after being a friend of the wives last year. Sheree needed some time off to deal with some personal issues, including taking some time off to deal with her fashion label, She by Sheree, and trying to locate the money to finish her home, Chateau Sheree. But she returned to the show this year with the goal of making enough money to finally move into her home, and it sounds like it has been a success. And now, Whitfield is back to bring drama and even some ghosts from the past.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield revealed why she’s back on the show and why she decided to bring Marlo Hampton back to the show. A few years ago, Marlo joined the show as a friend of NeNe Leakes, and she clearly has some baggage with her. So, when Hampton showed up at Phaedra Parks’ pop-up shop on last week’s episode to confront Kenya Moore, fans were shocked and surprised. But Sheree Whitfield reveals that she asked Marlo to join her on the show because they have been friends for a while.

“Marlo and I are friendly and have been for a quite some time now. Atlanta is a small city, and we run into each other often and speak to each other. Marlo definitely has great taste and an eye for fashion, design, and is always on trend. You can definitely see throughout her time with some of the ladies she has definitely upgraded and inspired some of their style choices,” Sheree Whitfield explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Of course, Marlo joined as a friend of the wives a few years ago when she was close friends with NeNe Leakes. Hampton was even in NeNe’s second wedding to Gregg Leakes after the two had initially divorced. However, things went sour between Marlo and NeNe, and they are no longer friends. They had a dramatic confrontation on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where Hampton and NeNe got into a yelling match. But Sheree Whitfield doesn’t take their fighting too personally as she remains close with Marlo.

Sheree did invite Marlo to the pop-up shop to come support her and purchase some products so they could raise money for the children of Flint, Michigan, who were affected by the water crisis there a few years ago. But as soon as Hampton showed up, she wanted to confront Kenya Moore about not being invited to her housewarming party. And while Kenya had an explanation, Sheree Whitfield had plenty of negative things to say about Moore, including how little she contributed to the charity.

.@IamSheree thank you for coming on @TheJennyMShow! I can’t wait to read your new book & figure out who’s who in it! https://t.co/EMP97twfDA pic.twitter.com/ZZ2dx9uWAx — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) January 30, 2017

“I’m proud of the funds that our booth raised for Phaedra’s foundation. Kenya was so quick to diminish the effort of me and my family that day, and she contributed the least to the charity. Maybe if Kenya would have focused more on her booth instead of what She by Shereé was contributing, she would have been able to raise more for the city of Detroit (her hometown). She could have saved some of the money she spent on piping and draping her booth and redirected her funds to what really matters: the charity. Sometimes less is MOORE, but then again we are talking about Kenya,” Sheree Whitfield explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s comments about her friendship with Marlo Hampton? Are you surprised that she decided to bring Hampton with her on the camping trip, even though she doesn’t get along with Kenya Moore?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]