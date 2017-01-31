Donald Trump Assassination: Magnatone CEO Ted Kornblum Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Facebook Message

The founder and CEO of guitar amplifier maker Magnatone has apologized for a Facebook message about the potential assassination of President Donald Trump.

In his Facebook message yesterday, Ted Kornblum apparently wrote the following: “Rest easy people, it’ll take only 100 days till Trump gets a bullet in the head!”

Kornblum reportedly followed up that message by posting what appears to be an image of Travis Bickle, the political assassin portrayed by Robert De Niro in the iconic movie Taxi Driver next to Trump.

Emotions are still running high almost three months after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election, an outcome that most media organizations and political pollsters and pundits insisted never would happen. Some political observers maintain that, in general, the media echo chamber or groupthink that Trump rival Hillary Clinton was a lock for the presidency may be partially responsible for at least some of the post-election incivility by those on the left of the ideological spectrum.

Parenthetically, according to PJ Media, left-wing billionaire George Soros is bankrolling some of the current airport protests as well as legal challenges to Trump’s temporary travel ban executive order that affects seven Middle Eastern countries.

Ted Kornblum of Magnatone followed up his original Facebook message with the following apology.

“Earlier today a frivolous, insensitive political post went out on Facebook.vIt should not have. Magnatone is not a political organization, respects the beliefs and opinions of all people, and does business accordingly. I personally share these values of our brand. I sincerely regret this careless mistake, and apologize to anyone, anywhere, who may have been offended. I can assure you this will not happen again. Thank you.”

Unfortunately, the Facebook post is hardly the only example of social media speculation and/or threats about a Donald Trump assassination.

Shortly after the presidential election, for example, the CEO of tech firm PacketSled resigned his position after taking to Facebook to threaten to kill the-then president-elect with a sniper file. He quickly apologized for what he described as a “flawed joke.”

A Dallas high school teacher is currently under investigation by school district officials for apparently acting out a Donald Trump assassination with a water pistol in the classroom in a brief Instagram video on Inauguration Day. Officials have placed on administrative leave.

A Kentucky woman received a visit from the Secret Service after wondering on Twitter if someone would be “kind enough” to assassinate Trump.

A Florida man who tweeted out a video on which he threatened to kill President Trump was arrested by Miami Beach cops on January 17, TMZ reported.

The day before the inauguration, a Denver woman tweeted that someone should assassinate Trump “before tomorrow.” The woman subsequently told NBC Denver affiliate 9News that “I honestly meant for it to be a joke.”

Separately, pop diva Madonna had to walk back her comment at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., a week ago Saturday when she referred to thoughts of blowing up the White House now that Donald Trump is the resident.

Madonna later clarified on Instagram that she is non-violent, was speaking metaphorically, and that her words were taken out of context, the Washington Post detailed. Madonna was one of a number of celebrities that spoke at the anti-Trump event.

During a recent TV discussion on German television, an editor of a left-leaning German newspaper supposedly alluded to “murder in the White House” as a way to put an end to the “Trump catastrophe,” according to Breitbart London. In a deleted tweet on January 27, a British journalist for the Times also apparently called for Trump’s assassination, Breitbart added.

