Charlie Puth Rants On Twitter About ‘This One Girl’ – Is It Selena Gomez?

Twitter is the perfect platform to talk about an ex — and Charlie Puth does exactly that. In the midst of the internet’s current obsession with Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s budding relationship, Puth took to Twitter to express regret over “this one girl” and fans think he was definitely talking about his “We Don’t Talk Anymore” co-singer.

Puth’s first tweet was a little vague, only talking about messing things up with an ex. His follow-up tweet 11 minutes later, however, narrowed down the suspects — and quite possibly into one.

It takes me awhile to admit it but I really really messed it up with this one girl. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 28, 2017

She’s a good singer too. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 28, 2017

The second tweet from the “One Call Away” singer was a big hint; there are not that many singers who were linked to Puth. The most popular conclusion is that he was talking about Selena Gomez, with whom he was rumored to have had a romantic relationship on the dawn of their hit song “We Don’t Talk Anymore.”

Although both have never confirmed the rumors and have established that they are just friends, many still believe that there used to be something between Charlie and Selena that never blossomed into a full-blown social media official relationship.

happy birthday @selenagomez! thanks for making???????? with me. A photo posted by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on Jul 22, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

As of now, Charlie has not made an effort to follow her again on the social media platform, although Selena has since followed him again.

Could it be that Puth’s first tweet was referring to the cause of their fallout? What happened between the two was not really clear, so fans never got closure. It may be that Charlie messed up something that led to the premature termination of their bond.

Many also argue that the timing was impeccable as Selena and Abel were the talk of the town then. The couple is now even Instagram official – People reports that Gomez posted a short black and white clip of “The Starboy” singer on her account, but she deleted it afterward.

It’s understandable to feel regret when an ex finds happiness with a new love, but is that really the case here?

Meanwhile, there’s another name that comes up with Charlie Puth’s hint: Bella Thorne. It’s understandable that people felt more compelled to conclude with Selena when thinking of a good singer, but Bella has it in her, too.

Thorne is not as prominent as Gomez in the charts, but she IS coming out with an album this year. To strengthen Bella’s stand, she tweeted the following two days after Puth’s cryptic tweets.

I know you’re sorry.???? — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 30, 2017

Charlie’s breakup with Bella was messy, to say the least. He called their romance off on a Wednesday morning in December in a series of tweets, referring to Thorne’s alleged romantic involvement with Tyler Posey when she and Charlie first started dating.

Apparently, Tyler and Charlie overlapped, and the singer was definitely not happy about that.

I can’t believe what I’m reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it. I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way. She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.

Bella has strongly denied that she and Tyler were still together at the time she got together with Charlie, but what had been done could not be undone. The ex-couple never got back together, and it’s possible that this is what Puth was referring to in his most recent Twitter rants.

What do you think of Charlie Puth’s obscure tweets? Is he referring to Selena Gomez or Bella Thorne?

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]