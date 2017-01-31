Ronda Rousey Retired? UFC President Dana White Reveals MMA Star’s Future

Ronda Rousey appears to be done in the UFC.

While speculation has broken that way since the first ever UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, who revolutionized mixed martial arts, fell to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in back-to-back events.

But speculation aside, there has been nothing approaching official confirmation until today.

In the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered, hosts Jim Norton and Matt Serra welcomed back UFC President Dana White, and immediately asked him about the future of Ronda Rousey.

“Funny you ask because I just got off the phone with her,” White revealed, adding that Ronda “is in a good place” following her two devastating knockout losses at UFC 193 and UFC 207.

White said that while he never wanted to say anything definite until it came from the talent itself, “I don’t see that she fights again.”

The reason for bowing out, White said, has less to do with being fearful of suffering another devastating knockout loss and more to do with the fact that “her unbeaten record meant so much to her, that once that was gone, she was like, ‘What am I doing here?'”

White said that Ronda Rousey is a “highly competitive person” and that she would rather “go off into the sunset” and do that “next thing.”

Unfortunately, Dana, also one of Rousey’s best friends, did not say what the “next thing” might entail.

Many analysts in both MMA and professional wrestling see a future run with WWE as not just speculation but inevitable.

Ronda has already made one WrestleMania appearance, and with the next show coming up in a couple of months, she may be a good candidate to feud with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair just vanquished Bayley at Royal Rumble, and rather than working a follow-up program, it appears that Bayley might be gearing up for a program with Nia Jax, the Raw Women’s Division’s resident monster heel.

One possibility being discussed online is a six-woman tag match pitting Charlotte, Nia, and Dana Brooke against Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ronda Rousey. An alternate in the six-woman tag match possibility would be Stephanie McMahon joining the heels over Dana Brooke.

This would allow WWE to build on the program they started between Rousey and Stephanie two WrestleManias ago.

Some other opportunities being discussed for Ronda are less likely to excite the WWE community. She has been bandied about as a possible commentator for future UFC shows. She is also still being mentioned for film roles, such as the still-upcoming Roadhouse remake.

Whatever she tries, it is becoming more and more apparent, based on interviews with Dana White and even Rousey’s own mother, that her days inside a MMA cage are over.

While Rousey has received a great deal of criticism from the general public for her handling of the two losses — media blackouts, refusing to congratulate her conquerors, and not giving post-fight interviews or appear at post-fight press conferences — she remains a bonafide superstar with crossover appeal.

Some fans love what she did for the sport, while others simply want to see her humbled.

With the specter of her unbeaten streak now behind her, White indicated in the closing segment, she will be able to tackle the next career challenge fresh.

And as for money, “she has all she’ll ever need,” White said, adding that she “isn’t a big spender like Floyd (Mayweather).”

So what do you think, readers? Is this an “official” retirement announcement? And what would you like to see next from Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by UFC]