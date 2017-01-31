‘Love and Hip Hop New York’: Amina Buddafly Not Ready To Divorce Peter Gunz, Says Yandy Smith Storyline Is Boring

Amina Buddafly has yet to make an appearance on Season 7 of Love and Hip Hop New York. The German-born singer is set to make her season debut next week, and it looks like she’s about to put a huge kink in Peter Gunz’ apology tour for Tara Wallace. In a new interview with the Domenick Nati Show, Amina talks about what she’s been up to while living in Los Angeles and admits that she’s not quite ready to give Peter up to Tara yet.

Amina explained that she isn’t on Love and Hip Hop New York this season mainly because she moved to Los Angeles and wasn’t around to film. She also told Domenick that she didn’t really want to be in Season 7, but we’re going to see her a few times anyway.

Based on the VH1 sneak peek for next week’s episode, it looks like Amina is going to show up and confront Peter Gunz. She’ll also be sitting down with Tara Wallace to talk to her about what is going on between them all.

Amina also said that she was at the Love and Hip Hop New York Season 7 reunion show taping two weeks ago. She said that she would be wrapping up the love triangle storyline with Peter and Amina. She didn’t even know about Peter’s apology tour until she watched on TV, and she did admit that she will tell everyone at the reunion that she’s not ready to divorce Peter. If he wants to divorce her and be with Tara Wallace, then Amina says that Peter should do it. She doesn’t have a “reason to rush it,” and Peter is the one who wants to be with someone else.

“I don’t have a reason right now to rush it,” Amina said about divorcing Peter. “We have a good relationship and I still love him very much and you know…it’s for the kids.”

Will Amina Buddafly be showing up in an upcoming season of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood? Considering that she moved to Los Angeles and has been making music there, Amina is a better fit for LHHH than Rich Dollaz ever was and even he did a season on the West Coast. Amina said that nothing is set in stone yet, and it sounds like she hasn’t been offered a spot in that cast either. However, she is friends with a few of the women on the show, including Moniece, Nia Riley, and Teairra Marie, so she might pop up in a few episodes and wouldn’t be opposed to making appearances. She isn’t ready to date someone new in order to get on the show, though.

Amina Buddafly also commented on the other major storylines that have been featured on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Season 7. Yandy Smith and the neverending drama with Mendeecees Harris’ other baby mamas Samantha and Erika are boring, according to Amina. Week after week, Yandy has been either dealing with the drama caused by Samantha and Erika or confronting them about it. The most recent episode of LHHNY is the first time that Yandy was featured, and it wasn’t about not being legally married to Mendeecees or his exes stirring up trouble.

Now to put Amina’s comments about Yandy in context, the two do have a history of sorts, and Yandy has always taken Tara’s side in the battle over Peter Gunz. Yandy’s friendship with Tara Wallace is the reason that Amina didn’t get an invite to Yandy and Mendeecees’ wedding, and because of that, Peter ended up going to the wedding with Tara while Amina was forced to watch from home. It makes complete sense that when asked about who she doesn’t care for on Love and Hip Hop New York, Amina Buddafly would say Yandy Smith because it’s already pretty clear that she isn’t a huge fan of Tara.

With just a few weeks left before the Love and Hip Hop New York Season 7 reunion show, Amina Buddafly has finally popped up. It looks like she’s ready to challenge Peter Gunz and his decision to pursue Tara Wallace again. Considering that Amina moved to Los Angeles to get away from all of that love triangle drama, it looks more like Peter was trying to get back together with the woman that he thought would take him back, but now that Amina has made it clear that she isn’t done with their marriage, it could throw a whole new twist into his plans to date Tara.

