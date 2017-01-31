‘Conan Exiles’ Launch Reveals Roadmap Of Siege Engines, Dyes, And More

Conan Exiles dropped to Steam Early Access Tuesday morning. The open-world survival game made a stir on Twitch the night before as streamers who received special early access ratcheted the game up to the most watched game in just a few hours. So what happens next? Funcom laid out its roadmap for the title in the coming months.

The first order of business for Funcom is bringing more official servers online. Players are having issues connecting to official servers, as the game’s official Twitter account explained.

“We understand some of you are still have difficulties connecting to the official servers. We’ve spun up more servers throughout the day and are bringing even more of them online now, trying to narrow down the problem. Thank you so much for being [patient] with us.” Funcom wrote.

Some of these issues may be related to the BattlEye anti-cheat software being used. Some of the new official servers being brought online will not use the service so Funcom can narrow down the issue.

Those unsure about official servers can always try out unofficial servers too. There are already well over 100 unofficial servers running various custom settings for harvesting, experience gain, and more. The last resort option is to run the game in local single-player until the official server situation is straightened out.

Further down the road, Conan Exiles will receive a number of new features such as siege engines, a dye system, and more.

Funcom lists the Trebuchet as an upcoming weapon of war that can be built to assault enemy bases. It is capable of launching massive boulders, explosives, or even rotting corpses to spread disease. This is more of an end-game item, however, as it will require a lot of resources and is not easy to transport. Players will need to guard it against counter-attacks as well.

Conan Exiles offers different styles of clothing and armor based on what players have unlocked through their character or a Thrall assigned to a crafting station. Color variations via a dyeing system are on the drawing board with the ability to dye different regions of cloth or armor different colors, which is standard for other titles in the open-world survival genre.

Meanwhile, captured Thralls will eventually get a little livelier. They currently just kneel stoically at their crafting stations. Funcom is working on adding animations to these Thralls, which will have the hammering, stirring, and sawing depending on the type of crafting bench they occupy.

Not mentioned in the upcoming features is sorcery. The game currently uses religion as a pseudo-magic system and to summon the monstrous Avatars of Hyborian gods with sorcery also planned at some point.

The continual addition of new features and fixing bugs is to be expected from a game in Early Access. Funcom has stated it plans to keep Conan Exiles in Early Access for no more than a year, but it will still be interesting to see how the game develops.

Here is the high-level overview of what else Funcom is focusing on with Conan Exiles.

Adding new features and content

Improving the artificial intelligence for creatures and NPCs

Fixing general bugs and glitches

Adjusting floating assets, such as resources or foliage

Balancing the crafting and progression system

Introducing more types of thralls

Introducing more types of craftable items

Introducing more types of creatures

Introducing more lore and story elements

Introducing more placeables such as traps

“After over twenty-four years in the business and over thirty titles released, we are excited to be launching our very first Early Access game,” Funcom CEO Rui Casais said in a press release. “We are incredibly proud of what the game has to offer from day one, but development on an Early Access game is an ongoing process and we look forward to be working side by side with the community making sure we introduce the content, features, and improvements that realizes the full potential of Conan Exiles. This is the start of a true adventure!”

