Tom Hardy’s Valentine’s Day Bedtime Story, Upcoming Al Capone Movie

Tom Hardy will read everyone a bedtime story on Valentine’s Day, according to the Independent.

Many Tom Hardy fans fondly recall New Year’s Eve 2016 when, not only were many people thrilled that the tumultuous year was finally drawing to a close, but they were also lulled to sleep by Tom Hardy reading a bedtime story on the UK children’s television program CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Now, much to the delight of the Revenant actors fans, Tom Hardy will return to read another popular bedtime story, The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, on Valentine’s Day. And the popular actor is even set to bring his beloved dog, Woody, onto the set with him.

Tom Hardy, an alumnus of the Richmond Drama School, has joined the ranks of A-List Hollywood actors in a slow and steady way. Hardy made his debut as Private John Janovec in Band of Brothers, an HBO-BBC television series. Later, Tom Hardy had the opportunity to work in mainstream Hollywood films when he was featured as one of the members of the Special Patrol Group in Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down. Even though he played a supporting role in Black Hawk Down, Hardy got the opportunity to work with established actors like Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, Jason Isaacs, Eric Bana, and William Fichtner.

Tom Hardy has worked in a number of popular films and stage products since he featured in Black Hawk Down. In 2015, he was nominated for an Academy Award in the best Supporting Actor category for his role as John Fitzgerald in The Revenant. A versatile actor who has played a variety of characters throughout his career, Tom Hardy somehow seems quite different from a typical Hollywood action-hero or a romantic-hero because he has played both positive as well as negative roles in his movies.

In 2012, Tom Hardy played the role of Bane, a DC Comics villain, in The Dark Knight Rises, the third movie in The Dark Knight Trilogy. More recently, Hardy played the role of Alfie Solomons, as Jewish gang leader in Peaky Binders, a BBC crime drama.

Tom Hardy in Peaky Binders as the gang leader in Camden Town is excellent ???? pic.twitter.com/rEl37wVa2d — Bippie ???????? (@diam0ndmind) August 5, 2016

Tom Hardy has also played the roles of both the notorious Kray twins, the leaders of London’s organized crime, in Legend, a crime thriller. It appears that the actor’s portrayal of hardened criminals has filmmakers taking notice, as the Mad Max: Fury Road actor will now be playing the role of Al Capone in Fronzo, an upcoming movie that will depict the last days of the notorious American crime lord.

Al Capone was sentenced to eleven years of imprisonment after the U.S. Government arrested him on charges of income tax evasion. The gangster was sent to Alcatraz prison, and his mental health deteriorated in prison, as he had dementia caused by syphilis that he had contracted in his younger days. Later, Al Capone was released from prison and spent three years at a Baltimore-based mental institution before he died in 1947.

Robert De Niro had previously played the young Al Capone in The Untouchables. However, Movie Pilot reports that Tom Hardy’s Al Capone will be different from Robert De Niro’s version because Tom will be portraying a tormented character rather than a ruthless and dreaded crime boss.

Tom Hardy's Al Capone Film 'Fonzo' Shooting In May; Locations Include Atlanta and New Orleans [https://t.co/maBbFb1I5d] pic.twitter.com/IzhO6J2KlX — Christopher M (@_ChristopherM) January 9, 2017

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Alex Walton, a representative of the company that is handling Fronzo‘s international sales, spoke about how optimistic he is regarding the popularity of Tom Hardy’s upcoming movie based on Al Capone.

“Fonzo brings together the myth and lore of notorious American gangster Al Capone, with the undeniable talent of Tom Hardy and Josh Trank. We are thrilled to bring this film to buyers at the AFM.”

Tom Hardy to Play Al Capone for Fantastic 4 Director https://t.co/g6qrfN4L2R pic.twitter.com/SQZnYcvGwT — CocoGameDeals (@CocoGamingDeals) November 12, 2016

Tom Hardy is also set to play positive characters in his upcoming films. The Guardian reports that the Mad Max: Fury Road actor will play the role of Ernest Shackleton, the Antarctica explorer, in a new film. Ernest Shackleton was hailed as a hero for rescuing his team after their ship was trapped in the Antarctica ice.

When Ernest’s ship was almost destroyed during the expedition, the explorer realized the gravity of the situation and took great efforts to rescue his men and bring them back to England.

Tom Hardy is also reportedly one of the select few actors being considered to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to Stuff. James Bond, the fictional spy, is one of the most popular action heroes, known for executing his missions with both style and confidence.

