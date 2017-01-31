WWE News: New Design Coming For WWE Championship On ‘Smackdown Live?’

Since SummerSlam, AJ Styles has been the WWE champion, and one of the more successful ones in WWE history. While his reign didn’t surpass half a calendar year, the impact the Phenomenal One had on Smackdown Live can’t be surpassed. He took on all foes and set a new precedent on Tuesday nights. While he’s still in his infancy on the WWE main roster, consider AJ Styles the new Edge on Smackdown Live.

Styles and John Cena have combined for three matches. All three of them were Match of the Year candidates, especially at the Royal Rumble on January 29. There are members of the WWE Universe who feel their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble is among the greatest of all-time. It was Cena who came out on top with his 16th WWE championship victory. He is now tied with Ric Flair for most all-time.

The WWE championship has gone through a lot of adversity over the years. Dating back to the new belt debuted by John Cena, it created a legacy that couldn’t be ignored for Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. When he won the WWE championship, he created the spinner belt, which stayed around for several years. Title designs normally don’t change, but Cena was on the verge of becoming the WWE’s top star at the time, so an alteration was necessary.

Smackdown Live has a lot of unanswered questions to reply to after the Royal Rumble. Even though Seth Rollins was banned from the arena, the blue brand controlled the evening. In a report by SEScoops.com, a new variation of the WWE championship could be created soon by a company called Orange County Choppers.

Finishing up another @WWE championship belt. Awesome detail by @JasonPohlOCC – Yes, we here at #OCC do lots more than just bikes!???????? pic.twitter.com/5Ge1ImN9tO — OrangeCountyChoppers (@OCChoppers) January 28, 2017

Seeing as the WWE Universal Championship and RAW Women’s title are red, it only makes sense for the WWE title to turn blue. On top of that, if anyone can change the belt and have it mean something, Cena can be that man. The WWE Universe will respect whatever he does, even after he beat one of the IWC’s golden boys, AJ Styles. Now, according to an earlier report by the Inquisitr, a true reason why WWE officials dropped Undertaker and Cena was revealed.

Vince McMahon apparently had a new vision for the show and saw no future benefit to having Cena and Taker wrestle at WrestleMania 33. Now, if Cena goes and puts over a young superstar for the title, then there’s merit right there. Undertaker is also rumored to face Roman Reigns at Mania, which can only help boost the career of the former member of the Shield.

Not as much criticism was seen when Cena defeated Styles for the WWE title. Perhaps it’s due to him only tying Flair’s record of 16 championship reigns. The Nature Boy did react to Cena’s victory with WWE.comthat night in San Antonio.

“I’m one of John’s biggest fans. Not only as a person and a human being, but as a wrestler. He’s a great guy, he works incredibly hard, he’s had an amazing career.”

“He’s been the flagship for this company for a long time and if someone is gonna get that record, or tie it, or ultimately break it, I couldn’t be happier for John Cena.” Adding, “It takes a lot of work and a lot of time to win 16 World titles.”

Smackdown Live is going to be a great show and give the WWE fans what they were looking for; a potential feud for Bray Wyatt and Orton at WrestleMania. The Elimination Chamber PPV is in less than two weeks, so WWE officials have time to make it great. If Cena drops the belt to Wyatt there, then WWE fans can rejoice when Wyatt finally wins his first big belt.

