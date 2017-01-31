Will Camila Cabello’s First Solo Album Feature A New Duet With Shawn Mendes?

We know Camila Cabello is hard at work on her upcoming debut solo album, but could the former Fifth Harmony star be readying a new collaboration with former duet partner Shawn Mendes?

Though Camila hasn’t given too much away when it comes to what fans can expect from her first album outside of the band, social media users have been speculating that Cabello and Mendes could be gearing up to drop a brand new duet to serve as a follow-up to the 2015 hit, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Despite Camila staying mainly tight-lipped, fans took to Twitter to speculate about a possible new collaboration from Cabello and Mendes, urging the twosome, who have long dodged dating rumors, to head back into the studio together.

“Can we get another Shawn and Camila duet please!!!” Mendes and Cabello fan @CanadianLove_ tweeted out of their hopes to see the duo release a follow up to their 2015 collaboration, while @BlossomJasmin wrote on the 140-character site, “A Shawn & John Mayer duet or a Shawn & Camila duet for Camila’s album” alongside a praying emoji.

“I’m so proud of Shawn and Camila. I really want them to do a duet again,” @guitarmila97 added in December amid the collaboration speculation.

One fan even tweeted last month that Shawn and Camila were continuing to make no secret of their interactions on social media, which could be a sign that another duet may be around the corner for the two musicians.

“Shawn liked Camila’s post on Instagram,” @dilbeavine tweeted out after Mendes liked a snap Cabello uploaded to Instagram in December of herself in a bikini. “This means we can expect more [collaborations] and a continuation of [“I Know What You Did Last Summer”].

Shawn fan @lupe_2m even noted just last week that the “Treat You Better” singer hasn’t exactly been shy about promoting Cabello’s solo career, as Shawn liked a tweet last week about Camila’s appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

But while neither Cabello nor Mendes have confirmed swirling rumors that they could have another duet on Camila’s as-yet-untitled debut solo album, social media fans even speculated that they might have already met up to work on new music for the former Fifth Harmony’s star’s upcoming record.

“Shawn Mendes is flying to Los Angeles soon to write new songs. Guess what? Who is in Los Angeles right now? Camila Cabello is there [right now],” @BlossomJasmin tweeted out earlier this month. “Another duet [please]!”

As fans continue to speculate about Cabello’s upcoming solo album, the former girl band star has stayed pretty tight-lipped about what fans can expect, although she has confirmed that she’s been hard at work on new music with or without Shawn after giving fans an album update on social media.

Cabello gave fans a solo music update on Twitter on January 21, telling her more than 3 million followers that she had been in the studio working hard on new music for her much-anticipated album.

“GUYS I MISS UUUUUUUU,” Camila tweeted out earlier this month. “I’VE LOCKED MYSELF IN A STUDIO FOR THE PAST DAYS OMG OMG OMG!!!!!!!!!!”

But while fans will have to wait and see if Shawn and Camila unveil another duet in the coming weeks, Mendes has made no secret of his support for Cabello following her split with Fifth Harmony, which turned pretty nasty last month.

After Camila’s departure from the band was announced on Twitter on December 19, Cabello issued a heartfelt statement, which Mendes then re-tweeted while adding a sweet message to his friend and duet partner.

Quoting Camila’s tweet on Twitter, Mendes added, “‘Pursue what makes your heart pound, happiness is our responsibility’ beautifully said.”

The speculation that a new duet could soon be coming from Shawn and Camila also comes just days after Cabello gushed that Mendes is “one of [her] favorite people in the entire world” during a segment for Radio Disney, sweetly calling the “Stitches” singer her “lovely friend.”

Would you like to see Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello team up for another duet?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards]