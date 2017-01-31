Donna Hylton Torture-Murder: Women’s March Speaker Convicted In Brutal Case

Donna Hylton was convicted in a torture-murder case three decades ago. Hylton and several others kidnapped a man and tortured him to death. Some sources have even gone so far as to claim that the man was gay. Whether or not this was true is unclear.

According to the Daily Caller, real-estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo was held for ransom by Hylton, three men, and three other women. Hylton was reportedly the one to deliver a ransom note, requesting upwards of $400,000. When the ransom was not granted, Mr. Vigliarolo was killed.

After a trial, Hylton was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Now, Donna Hylton’s name is associated with politics. She works as an activist for criminal justice reform and has played a fairly big role in representing women. In fact, she was a featured speaker at the recent Women’s March on Washington.

“Hylton’s name is listed on the Women’s March website alongside prominent liberals like Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, activist Gloria Steinem, filmmaker Michael Moore and CNN commentator Van Jones.”

Donna Hylton’s conviction in the torture-murder case has many people wondering why she would be a part of the Women’s March.

On her website, Hylton talks about reform of sorts — learning from her past mistakes, and becoming a better person.

“My lifelong journey is one of many emotional and physical prisons; I went from abused child to repeated rape victim to desperate teen mother to solitary confinement where the boundary of my world was a 6’x10″ cinder block room. It’s a story of tremendous pain and suffering, but it’s also a love story about freedom, hope, survival, sisterhood, redemption, and forgiveness. It’s about learning to love myself and fight for myself and for others.”

Many feel that liberals have opened their arms to Hylton because she says she has changed. To some, it would seem that they have forgiven the fact she was found guilty of murder perhaps because her agenda now fits what they are trying to push.

Comments on several articles found on the internet have either defended Hylton or called out the leftists who seem to think that torture-murder is a forgivable offense.

Donna Hylton’s level of participation in the torture-murder of Thomas Vigliarolo has been described as “secondary,” and it’s unclear what her exact role in the actual murder was. Some say that she didn’t actually have a hand in killing Mr. Vigliarolo. She was indeed present and did help in the kidnapping, but her co-conspirators said that she was more on the sidelines.

Several things have popped up on social media slamming Hylton for her dark past.

Meet @DonnaHylton, poster woman for the liberal #WomenMarch movement. She’s a violent animal who tortured and murdered a homosexual man. pic.twitter.com/FmZqDn0VY4 — Nat Shupe (@NatShupe) January 28, 2017

So, is this just a smear campaign used by Republicans to discredit those who have been key players in the Women’s March? Do you think that Donna Hylton’s torture-murder conviction is something that she should be forgiven for?

It’s one thing to be a part of the Women’s March, but it’s another to be a featured speaker. And while Donna Hylton talked about going to prison and being an inmate in her speech, she did not go into detail about why she went to jail. It’s clear that Donna does have a story to tell and she does want to tell it — at least, some of it. Do you think that she intentionally left out important information about her past?

Why do you think Donna Hylton is now a part of this women’s movement?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]