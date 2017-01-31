Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Hospitalized: ‘Suck It Up Buttercup’

Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith may not be a huge part of her life anymore, but he tends to pop up on Teen Mom 2 randomly because he wants people to know that he’s fighting for more time with his son, Kaiser. On the show, Nathan is claiming that Jenelle is keeping their son from him, even though she sat down with him to work out a custody agreement with him. After going to court, Evans gave him more time with his son, but she quickly realized that he was merely handing over his son to his own mother, who was taking care of him. It sounds like he isn’t getting much support from Jenelle Evans or her fans.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans‘ ex Nathan Griffith is now trying a new way to get some sympathy. While Teen Mom 2 was airing last night, he revealed that he couldn’t watch the show as he was in the hospital. As it turns out, Nathan may have gotten food poisoning yesterday. While he wasn’t very specific in his tweet, it sounds like he just wanted some attention and sympathy. Sadly for him, his followers told him to suck it up.

“Suck it up buttercup. I’ve been sick in bed since last Tues. not at the E.R Men r such babies,” one person wrote to Nathan, who didn’t get much support or sympathy for being in the hospital with a possible food poisoning.

In his post, Griffith simply posted a picture of himself in a bed and a hospital gown and then used emoticons to explain that he may have gotten food poisoning. He posted emoticons of food, a sick face, and other emoticons that could hint he wasn’t feeling well. And while people didn’t really care that he was sick, others merely wanted to know details about his life.

When Teen Mom 2 returned this year, Jenelle Evans was in court to confront Nathan and his then-girlfriend Jessica Henry. They were all in court to talk about the supposed assault charge that Jenelle was facing for throwing a mason jar at Jessica. Griffith wanted justice for his girlfriend, and some people are wondering if they are still together. Based on reports, the two have split thanks to a domestic abuse incident.

“Are you still with Jessica?” one person questioned Nathan, to which another person added, “Nope. Pretty sure he beat her. I believe there was even an assault charge.”

“Why am I not surprised. Whelp, good luck finding a decent woman who doesn’t mind a punch to the face,” the person wrote back to the follower, sharing that Griffith’s behavior isn’t changing even though he’s dating other people.

On Teen Mom 2, Griffith keeps telling his friends that Jenelle Evans desperately wants him back, even though she seems more frustrated over his actions than miserable they are not together. It sounds like Griffith may have misunderstood the signals she’s sending him. While she wants him to just work with her when it comes to custody, he appears to think that every girl wants him. But one person did send him well-wishes about getting better as his son needs him.

“Hope you get to feeling better. Kaiser needs his daddy at 100%,” one person wrote in support of Nathan, even though he never replied to the follower.

What do you think of Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith being in the hospital? Do you think he’s getting the sympathy he wants, or do you think he should rethink his behavior on Teen Mom 2 as he comes across as rude and arrogant?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]