Melania And Barron Trump Brave Running Errands Amid Protests Around New York City

Melania and Barron Trump braved running errands amid protests in New York City on Monday. The first lady and first son were heavily guarded by Secret Service protection, but were out living life as usual.

Daily Mail reports that the mother and son spotted for the first time since the inauguration tending to their own business in New York City. It’s significant given the fact that it’s the third day of ongoing protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Not one to sacrifice glamour, Melania was dressed elegantly in a long white coat with nude sky-high heels. Barron Trump had on black pants with a black down jacket and red New Balance shoes. The pair was photographed getting back home to Trump Tower in Manhattan after running errands around town. They had four Secret Service SUVs flanking them as they made their way back to their luxurious $100 million penthouse.

Melania and Barron Trump managed to avoid getting into the thick of any protests as they commuted from Manhattan’s Upper East Side to midtown. Millions are assembling in the largest cities around the country expressing their anger at the president for signing an executive order banning immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries for 90 days until a proper vetting process is mapped out in an effort to prevent terrorism in the United States from extremists.

In the meantime, Melania and Barron Trump are staying at home in New York City as planned. They won’t move to the White House in Washington, D.C. until Barron finishes out his school year, something very important to his parents since it was reported in November that the presidential race was “difficult” for the 10-year-old.

What are Melania and Barron up to besides the regular school routine? According to Daily Mail, the two will fly to the Trump’s winter home in Florida at Mar-a-Lago and meet President Trump there. They might be a little more free from the rancorous protests happening on the secluded island estate.

First Lady Melania Trump is also working on putting together her White House staff. She has reportedly hired New York event planner, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has worked as a special events planner for Vogue and as a fashion director for Lincoln Center. Wolkoff has a strong background in the fashion industry as well. She’s been known to stage the Met Gala and had a hand in organizing President Trump’s inaugural balls and dinners.

The first lady has been friends with Wolkoff for a long time. The event planner may help in bringing Melania’s “circle of New York friends into Washington and into politics.”

As for Barron Trump, he was a hit among millions worldwide when his father was inaugurated on January 20. His appeal had begun long before that day, but he was seen in a different light and had a lot of air time during news coverage. Instead of fighting sleep and looking incredibly bored after late night debates in the presidential race, Barron got a chance to participate in the more exciting daytime event of the inauguration.

Melania and Barron Trump intrigue the masses, but successfully avoid the spotlight. Despite her immense wealth and status, Melania isn’t considered a “socialite.” She puts motherhood above all else and has been described somewhat as a “homebody.” Melania will be at her husband’s side in Washington, D.C. when needed while she remains in New York City.

