‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For January 31: Winter’s Run And High Rolling Artifacts

Destiny continues to grind away for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners. The Weekly Reset dropped for Tuesday, January 31 with a challenging Winter’s Run Nightfall and a pair of high stat artifacts from Tyra Karn.

Nightfall — Winter’s Run

Ishtar Sink, Venus As the Vex march to claim the Ishtar Sink, the Fallen House of Winter is raising a powerful Archon, stolen from the Prison of Elders in the Reef. Find the Archon before they fully restore his soul.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Berserk — Minions of the Darkness won’t flinch, even after massive damage.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis

The second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on plates located on the right, the left, and the back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.

Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen 2 Seditious Mind Vex 3 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal

Modifiers

Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Trickle — Recharge of abilities is significantly reduced.

Super Kill Bonus — Super kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Riot Guard — Kill Champions in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Light Show — With your Fireteam, generate Orbs of Light in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Oryx (Guide)

The Destiny King’s Fall Raid challenge caps off this week with special conditions to beat Oryx. The Challenge mode condition is that players must detonate 16 Blight bombs at the same time to bring Oryx’s health down from full to almost zero.

The rewards for Normal Mode are a guaranteed 320 Helmet or Primary Weapon, 320 Artifact, and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 Helmet or Primary Weapon, a 330 Artifact, Emblem, and a new Ship.

Please consult this Inquisitr article for a full guide on how to beat the Oryx hard mode challenge.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok

This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Mayhem Clash

Inferno Rumble

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Back to Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Get 25 Ability Kills 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved”, “Silver Tier Achieved”, or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Merciless Get 9 rapid enemy kills to earn “Rampage” Medals in SIVA Crisis Strikes. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Anti-Splicer Complete Patrols in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500 Stay Down Defeat Fallen. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Shock It to Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Perun Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted. 32 Intellect /

46 Discipline 103% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 59 Intellect 78% Memory of Felwinter Lose your super, but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy. 152 Discipline /

86 Strength 313%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Treasure Open the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Level 41 Prison of Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Grace Generate 15 Orbs of Light in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Eye Kill 30 Taken with precision shots. 1,500 250



