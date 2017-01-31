The First ‘Ocean’s 8’ Photo Is Here! Check Out Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna And Mindy Kaling In Action

The Gary Ross-helmed Oceans 8 officially released its first photo this week. The image features all of the film’s leading women riding on the subway. The photo promises a star-studded cast for the Ocean’s spin-off, but what else did the photo reveal?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the photo incorporated nothing short of eight featured actresses. This includes the likes of Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina.

Ocean’s 8 is a spin-off of the 2001 hit movie, Ocean’s Eleven. The 2001 film featured a star studded cast led by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon. The franchise includes three movies in total – Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen followed – all of which made around $1 billion in the box office.

we on cherry pages now baby ???? A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

In addition to the photo, Entertainment Weekly reports that producers released the names of the characters. Bullock is playing the part of Debbie Ocean (possibly the sister of Clooney’s Danny Ocean), Rihanna is Nine Ball, Blanchett plays Lou, Kaling portrays Amita, Awkwafina is Constance, Carter plays Rose, Paulson is Tammy, and Hathaway stars as Daphne Kluger.

The plot details of the movie are still a little vague. The only thing that is certain is the women will plan a heist at the Met Gala. Apart from the heist location, it isn’t known how all of the women will a play a part in the film.

Apart from the main cast, Hollywood Reporter revealed that Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner are also slated to make cameos in the movie. No information has been released about the reality stars’ part in the film, though it doesn’t sound like good timing for Kim.

As fans will recall, Kim is still recovering from being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year. Playing in a movie about a heist doesn’t seem like a good way to cope with the traumatic experience, but perhaps Kim is ready for it.

At the same time, Anna Wintour is reportedly set to have a cameo as well. Wintour is believed to be accompanied by members of her design staff, including Alexander Wang, Zac Posen, and Derek Blasberg. Richard Armitage is also expected to appear in the movie, along with several members of the original franchise, including Matt Damon.

No word has been released on whether or not Clooney and Pitt will have cameos.

While we wait for more details to emerge, Mirror has released more images of Rihanna on the set of Ocean’s 8. The photos include shots of Rihanna and fellow cast members Paulson and Bullock filming during a rainy day of filming in New York. Rihanna was spotted wearing a navy suit with large hoop earrings for the scene, which appeared to depict a heist.

clocked. in. #O8 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 7, 2016 at 10:35pm PST

When the rain started coming down, Rihanna was ready with an umbrella as filming continued. Despite the bad weather, all three women appeared high in spirits and looked like they were getting along great on set.

When opening up about the upcoming film, Damon admitted that he is excited to see how everything turns out. “The cast is phenomenal, I’m excited to see what they do,” Damon shared.

Of course, Rihanna couldn’t be happier with the all-female cast. The singer is well known for her advocacy for women’s rights and recently participated in the Women’s Marches last weekend in New York. Rihanna sported a t-shirt that read “This Pussy Grabs Back” for the protest. She was later seen with a shirt that said, “We Should All Be Feminists.”

Ocean’s 8 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 8, 2018.

[Featured Image by Sarah Wetcher/Warner Bros.]