Vicki Gunvalson New Man: ‘RHOC’ Star Slammed For Focusing On Looks Rather Than Values

Vicki Gunvalson was frustrated and heartbroken after she learned that Brooks Ayers had been lying about his medical records and possibly about having cancer. While Vicki had been standing by him, defending his stories and sharing his cancer journey with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Vicki was quickly labeled for standing by him and ignoring all of the red flags. This cost her some friendships as she was accused of standing by a liar and a con man. But it sounds like Gunvalson has moved on from the drama as she has found love again with a former police officer named Steve Lodge.

According to a new Instagram post, Vicki Gunvalson is now revealing that she’s super happy and excited about her relationship with Steve. And over the past year, Vicki has been gushing about how happy she is with him. They recently traveled to Mexico together, he has been accepted by Vicki’s family and they have been attending events together. And on Instagram, Vicki gushed about how hot her man is.

“Last picture for the night. I don’t know what I was showing him, but I think he’s one helluva good looking man #LuckyMe,” Vicki Gunvalson revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture of the two of them together.

Of course, Gunvalson kept saying the same thing about Brooks Ayers. She would often talk about how hot he was, how great the sex was and it was clear that she was attracted to him. So when she’s focusing on his looks, some people are noticing that this seems to be a trend for Vicki Gunvalson.

“Isn’t it very superficial to keep saying how your new man is so handsome but never say how amazing he is on the inside. It seems like you carry him as arm candy and constantly keep bringing up his looks. Is it because you would have never thought that you would have someone who looks good because we all know you do pick losers and let them treat you badly,” one person pointed out, sharing how Vicki Gunvalson had been focusing on Steve’s looks rather than his personal values and inner beauty.

But some people fully support Vicki’s journey to find love. Many do believe that Gunvalson was a victim of what Brooks did to the ladies on The Real Housewives of Orange County and these people do believe that she deserves a second chance at love.

“She was looking for a soulmate. Aren’t we all? Gotta go for it. She doesn’t want to be alone. I don’t blame her. She’s not getting any younger and she loves being in love. Go for it Vickie,” one person wrote in support of Vicki, while another added, “Not only is he handsome, but he doesn’t give me the creeps like Brooks did. I’m happy for you.”

And it sounds like Lodge has been widely accepted by Vicki’s family and friends. Of course, anything was a step up from Brooks Ayers as Briana Culberson didn’t enjoy his company at all. Over the past couple of years, Ayers has been accused of encouraging domestic abuse, lying about having cancer and possibly using Vicki for her fame and money.

“Love how you once said that Steve was kind & good to your grandsons. That speaks volume He’s old fashion in his ways..a real gentleman. You got a keeper & so did he. Looks good on the both of you,” another person added, pointing to the importance of Steve being accepted by Vicki’s children and her son-in-law.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson's post about Steve Lodge?

