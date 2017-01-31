Gwen Stefani Steps Out With Her Kids Amid Blake Shelton ‘Split’ Rumors

Gwen Stefani and her kids stepped out in Southern California over the weekend and noticeably absent from their outing was Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

On Sunday, weeks before her highly anticipated return to The Voice, Gwen Stefani showed off her rocker chic style in Solvang, California with her sons, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, 2-year-old Apollo, and her parents, Dennis and Patti.

As the Daily Mail revealed to readers on January 30, the 47-year-old singer was photographed wearing a white striped T-shirt, distressed jeans, and red cowboy boots as she and her children navigated their way down the street with Apollo and another small child sitting in a double stroller.

Gwen Stefani split from the father of her three children, Gavin Rossdale, in August 2015 after she allegedly discovered evidence of an affair between the Bush frontman and their former nanny, Mindy Mann. Months later, she and Blake Shelton began dating as they filmed the 9th season of The Voice.

While Shelton wasn’t seen with Gwen Stefani during her family outing on Sunday, the couple was seen together recently. In fact, just weeks ago they reunited on stage in Mexico, where Stefani thrilled concertgoers with a surprise performance during Shelton’s show in Riviera, Maya, Mexico.

After starring in The Voice Season 9 in late 2015, Gwen Stefani spent two seasons off the show as she tended to the promotion of her latest solo album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, and its accompanying tour. During her time off, Christina Aguilera was seen in the female coaching role during Season 11 before the series welcomed its first two female, two male panel with Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus.

Gwen Stefani’s return was officially confirmed last October.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

In other Gwen Stefani news, she and Shelton are reportedly planning to separate; at least temporarily.

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour,” an insider revealed to Radar Online last week.

According to the report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in the midst of planning for their alleged wedding this spring, which has not yet been confirmed, but before they reportedly take their relationship to the next level, Shelton will be tending to his Doing It to Country Songs Tour, which runs from mid-February until September.

“[Gwen Stefani] offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored,” said the insider. “She can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani was joined by Blake Shelton during a number of her shows during her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour, and at times, he was seen singing alongside her. Prior to the start of the tour, Stefani and Shelton released a duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which they wrote together during the start of their romance.

After debuting the track, which was featured on Shelton’s album, on The Voice Season 10, Stefani and Shelton participated in several live performances of the song during her tour and during a few other shows as well.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres on NBC on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]