Justin Bieber’s Ex Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Bonds With Bella Hadid Over Selena Gomez Shade

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been separated for awhile. But ever since Hailey dated Justin, Baldwin allegedly hasn’t been a big fan of Selena Gomez. That gives her something in common with Bella Hadid, who reportedly is upset over Selena’s rapidly blossoming romance with Bella’s ex The Weeknd. Consequently, a new tweet from Hailey is causing some to speculate that Baldwin is bonding with Hadid in throwing shade at Gomez.

Hailey Baldwin initially seemed to be aiming for what Hollywood Life termed a “Twitter lovefest with her BFF, Bella Hadid.” But some are interpreting Hailey’s message as a diss at Selena over Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd.

“Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody,” tweeted Baldwin.

Although it seemed like a sweet tweet showing support for Bella, Hollywood Life noted that it was timed to coincide with Selena and The Weeknd’s romantic trip to Italy. Hadid allegedly is “not happy” about the rapid romance that Gomez is enjoying with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

So what does Hailey’s tweet have to do with Selena? The reference to “literally nobody” is being interpreted by some fans as a “straight up diss” to Gomez, according to Hollywood Life.

Exploring the question of whether Baldwin and Hadid are “bonding” over their alleged disdain for Selena, the media outlet noted that ever since Hailey’s romance with Justin Bieber, Baldwin and Gomez reportedly “aren’t the biggest fans of one another.”

In May of last year, however, Hailey sought to silence rumors that she was feuding with Selena over Justin Bieber, according to Us Weekly. Fans had previously speculated that Gomez and Baldwin had an “issue” because of Bieber, noted the publication.

“I think it sucks that people try to start things like that. There’s never any truth to that, first of all,” said Baldwin. “She’s a lovely girl. She’s very kind.”

Hailey also said that she and Gomez had “a lot of mutual friends,” describing their relationship as “all cool between everybody.” The model noted that the two “run in the same circles.”

Justin Bieber’s romance with Selena, which flickered off and on from 2011 to 2014, ended prior to his relationship with Baldwin. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey and Justin seemed to become serious about each other last January, making their romance public. In March, however, they reportedly broke up. But in an interview, Bieber described Hailey as “someone I really love” and even mentioned marriage.

“I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment,” noted Justin. “So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them.”

Bieber went on to contemplate tying the knot with Baldwin.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged.”

Justin also noted that it is “really hard” to heal emotional wounds, emphasizing that he did not want to “hurt” his girlfriend. But while Bieber sought to be protective of the supermodel, it’s now Bella Hadid who reportedly is feeling the emotional pain of being someone’s ex.

An insider told People magazine that Bella is feeling “hurt” by the romance between The Weeknd and Gomez.

“Of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena.”

However, the source also said that it was Bella who actually ended their romance. But seeing her ex with another woman still allegedly hurt Hadid, and Bella reacted to the news that Selena and The Weeknd had been seen kissing on a date by unfollowing the “Same Old Love” singer on Instagram. Hadid subsequently shared a picture of herself flipping the bird.

In terms of allegations that Gomez broke the “girl code” by dating Bella’s ex-boyfriend or betrayed Hadid in some way, multiple sources told People that the “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” singer and Bella had never been close pals.

“They’ve always been friendly, but they’re not best friends,” clarified one of the insiders.

“Selena knows Bella through Taylor [Swift] and her squad, but they’ve never been close,” added another one of the sources.

