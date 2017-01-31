WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Turning Heel Soon To Feud With Bayley?

In new WWE rumors, it appears that former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will be turning heel in the coming weeks. Reports are suggesting that Banks will become increasingly frustrated over her injury getting in her way. It’s possible the target of that frustration will be her good friend Bayley leading to some heated matches between the two women’s stars in the coming months.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Banks was featured in a rematch against Nia Jax after failing to defeat her on the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show. The match on Sunday night was a squash as was Monday night’s rematch. Both times, Jax targeted Sasha’s bad leg in order to gain victory. In the most recent match, Jax won via a painful submission hold in which she wrenched back Sasha’s leg to force the win. She added some further injury after the bell before Bayley came to the ring to help her friend.

Earlier in the night, Bayley had visited Sasha in the trainer’s room as Sasha was getting her knee taped up. During their conversation, Bayley tried to caution her friend about continuing to go after Nia Jax. However, Sasha wasn’t having it and even made a comment that “unlike some people” she isn’t OK with coming up short. The jab was clearly a reference to Bayley’s loss at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in her championship match against Charlotte. Could this mean a change of direction for the former women’s champ?

The WrestleZone website is reporting that Sasha’s heel turn appears to be coming soon, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The change has seemed somewhat subtle over the past weeks, although last night’s remark towards Bayley was a bit of a stronger indicator of what may be coming soon. Even Nia Jax has been part of playing up the story, with a recent tweet to incinuate that Bayley doesn’t believe in Sasha’s abilities.

Stay on the mat where you belong, Sasha. Even your friends don't believe in you anymore. #BrokenBoss pic.twitter.com/LLUlgy1Tvn — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 31, 2017

The best part about this is that the two women’s stars worked well together in opposing roles on the NXT roster. Bayley and Banks fought in what was regarded as one of the best matches of 2015 at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. At the time, Banks was holding the NXT Women’s Championship and playing up the role of the heel well. Bayley was a fan favorite who was well over with the crowd and would go on to capture the title in a match lasting over 18 minutes. It’s clear the two could certainly work some magic now that they’re on the main roster as well.

Banks started out her main roster transition in the heel role. She was part of the women’s revolution storyline which involved teams of women’s wrestlers. One team involved the Bella Twins and Alicia Fox, while another consisted of Paige, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte. Sasha formed Team BAD along with Tamina and Naomi. The latter two women’s wrestlers are not part of the Raw roster, as Naomi is with SmackDown Live and Tamina has been away from WWE for some time now.

Based on Monday’s Raw results, it would seem as if Bayley will get another shot at Charlotte’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship. During the show, Bayley teamed up with Cesaro and Sheamus to take on Charlotte, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. The women’s star captured the win for her team by avoiding Charlotte’s submission hold and hitting a Bayley to Belly suplex in order to pin her.

While Bayley seems headed for the championship match again, it won’t be surprising if Banks soon springs a surprise attack on her. Quite possibly, Banks becomes frustrated at not being involved in the title picture and takes it out on the huggable fan favorite. The interesting part of the story is the fact that Raw has two other strong heels in Charlotte and Nia Jax, leaving one to wonder who the faces will be on the roster besides Bayley. Is a possible return for Paige coming too? Stay tuned as this is sure to develop in the coming weeks for Raw and possibly at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view.

[Featured Image by WWE]