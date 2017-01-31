Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth Too Busy To Plan Wedding, Watch ‘The Bachelor’ 2017 With Nick Viall

The Bachelorette Season 11 couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are in no rush to get married. It may have been almost two years since Kaitlyn and Shawn got engaged on live television, but the reality stars revealed that a wedding is still not happening this 2017.

In an interview with People, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth admitted that the wedding planning is going “terrible.” The Bachelorette lead explained that they are not just the type of couple who are good at planning and making decisions. After getting engaged in 2015, Kaitlyn said they still don’t know what their next step should be.

“You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store!” she explained.

What the kids call, a throw back. ???? A photo posted by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

Kaitlyn Bristowe also pointed out that she and Shawn Booth have been incredibly busy, there’s just not enough time to plan for a wedding. The Canadian native, however, said that if someone were to offer to plan their wedding for them, they would be more than happy to oblige.

“We’re just terrible at planning things together. We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens.’ We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.'”

Could this mean that Kaitlyn and Shawn are still waiting for a televised wedding offer from ABC? Back in 2015, The Bachelorette couple told Us Weekly that a televised wedding is definitely something they would consider. Shawn even revealed that it was something they have talked about. If it were up to her, Kaitlyn said that she wanted to get married in her hometown in Vancouver.

“I would get married [in Vancouver],” Kaitlyn said.

“Either there or Vegas with Elvis, we’re still trying to figure that out,” Shawn added.

But with all the traveling Kaitlyn and Shawn are doing, not to mention the podcast she’s starting in March, it seems like the highly anticipated Bachelorette wedding has been pushed back even more. Before the rumor mill starts spinning, Kaitlyn immediately squashed breakup rumors, saying that she’s still very much in love with Shawn. Kaitlyn added that they spend every moment together. They eat, sleep, and even work out together.

"So have you guys set a date yet?" A photo posted by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Meanwhile, when asked what she thought of the latest season of The Bachelor, starring Nick Viall, Kaitlyn Bristowe admitted that they don’t watch the show. While she had nothing against Nick, Kaitlyn explained that seeing it all go down would just be weird.

“First of all, we don’t have cable right now, so no we’re not watching. It’s nothing personal, it’s nothing because it’s awkward, it’s more just because, once you kind of hear the behind the scenes stuff I’m like, it’s not really the same to watch it anymore,” she explained.

With her busy schedule, Kaitlyn Bristowe added that she and Shawn Booth just don’t have time to watch The Bachelor Season 21. However, even if she doesn’t watch each and every episode, Kaitlyn said that she’s pretty caught up with all that has been happening through social media.

“Now I’m just friends with everybody in the Bachelor/Bachelorette world that I’m like, I know I’ll know what’s going on. I’ll see it on social media. I don’t have time to sit down for two hours and watch that kind of stuff go down. I know what’s happening, but it’s nothing personal that we’re not watching Nick’s season.”

