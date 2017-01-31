Chrissy Teigen Sparks Pregnancy Rumor After Saying She Wants Baby Boy Next, Then Shuts Down ‘Complete Witch’ On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she and her husband John Legend are planning to have a son next. She revealed her plans on Saturday during an interview while attending the 28th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles with her husband, John.

Responding to a question about her plans to have more children with her husband, the R&B singer John Legend, the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model told Entertainment Tonight (ET) that after she had a baby daughter through in vitro fertilization (IVF) she wanted to have a baby boy next.

“Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure,” she said.

She also told Extra TV’s Terry Seymour that they “have a boy on ice.”

Teigen’s comments sparked speculation and rumors of pregnancy on social media. But she took to Twitter on Monday to clarify, saying that she was not pregnant and that her “baby boy” comment was about the frozen embryo she has left.

“Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left,” she explained. “A boy. So. Yeah. And no, I am not pregnant.”

“We have one on ice,” she added. “So I assume it’s the boy.”

However, when a Twitter user asked the Lip Sync Battle co-host why she and her husband decided to conceive via IVF instead of doing it “naturally,” Teigen responded touchily.

“Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch,” she said. “I tried for about 9 years. Anything else let me know!”

A few weeks before she and her husband announced in 2015 that they were expecting their first baby, she had revealed on FABLife with Tyra Banks her feelings about people who ask insensitive questions and make comments about other people’s fertility issues. She said she was often upset when people ask why she and John had not had children earlier. She said she would have had children years ago if she could conceive naturally.

“We would have kids five six years ago if it’d happened… but my gosh, it’s been a process!”

“Anytime somebody asks me if I’m going to have kids, I’m like, ‘One day, you’re going to ask that to the wrong girl who is really struggling, and it’s going to be really hurtful to them,'” she said. “And I hate that. So, I hate it. Stop asking me!”

She told Extra TV that she and John were planning to get pregnant and have their second baby as soon as they stop traveling and “get to stay home.”

“When we get to stay at home. [John] goes on tour, I think, all of May, so after that, I guess,” she joked. “He’s literally like, ‘Please unfreeze me.'”

Chrissy’s revelation comes after Legend told ET that although he would like to have more children, he was not certain about the timing.

“We want to have more. I don’t know the timing,” he said. “But we definitely wanna have at least a couple more.”

Chrissy and her husband John have received plenty of praise for never shying away from speaking frankly about their struggles to have children. The couple met on the set of Legend’s 2007 video for “Stereo.” And after they got married in 2013, Chrissy tried for many years to become pregnant before she eventually had a daughter through in vitro fertilization.

Their 9-month-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, was born on April 14, 2016.

Couples who conceive through IVF also have the opportunity, if they can afford it, to ask for genetic screening of the embryo to determine its sex. Chrissy had availed herself of the opportunity at her first pregnancy by choosing to have a daughter. Now, she says that she and her husband want the next baby to be a boy.

