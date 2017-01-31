Who Said Donald Trump’s America Is ‘As Big A Threat As Radical Islamic Terrorism?’ Only EU President Donald Tusk [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump’s run for the White House was branded as the most divisive election campaign in recent history. If anything, President Trump’s first 10 days in the Oval Office have proved to be even more controversial. Trump had barely warmed up from his inauguration before he signed his first executive order, thus setting the wheels in motion for the dismantling of “Obamacare.” As the days roll by, the number of executive orders signed by Trump continues to grow. The furor around Trump’s decision to deny the people from seven predominantly Muslim countries entry to the U.S. is the issue that has caused the biggest controversy.

Matters came to something of a head last night when Trump sacked the interim attorney general. As reported by BBC News, Sally Yates, who was appointed by Barack Obama, ordered justice department lawyers not to enforce the president’s executive order. President Trump accused Yates of “betrayal” after she said she would not enforce the executive order because she didn’t believe it was legal. President Trump’s actions will be seen by many as an indication of his bombastic nature.

It seems that President Trump will not bear any dissent on his policies from within the administration. Trump also fired Daniel Ragsdale, the acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. No reason was given for Ragsdale’s dismissal.

Last night, there were nationwide protests against Donald Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban.” Anti-Trump protests also took place in London and in many cities around the world. In the UK, a petition has been launched asking the government to withdraw the invitation for Trump to make a state visit to the U.K. later this year. The petition has attracted almost 1.7 million signatures in just two days. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump when she visited him last week, and she has said that the invitation will not be withdrawn.

Trump may not be overly worried about the condemnation of ordinary citizens, but he will be dismayed to come under attack from those who should be his allies.

EU President Donald Tusk Says Trump’s America Is As Big Of A Threat To The EU As Radical Islamist Groups

Yahoo News is reporting that EU President Donald Tusk has sent a strongly worded memo to other EU leaders. In his memo, Tusk claims that U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Russia, China, and radical Islam as being the biggest threats to the European Union.

Tusk said that “an assertive China, Russia’s aggressive policy toward its neighbors, radical Islam fueling anarchy in the Middle East and Africa were key external threats.”

“These, as well as worrying declarations by the new American administration, all make our future highly unpredictable.”

Mr. Tusk went on to say that European leaders must “band together” to resist the dangers posed by Russia, China, and Donald Trump’s America. Tusk also called on other European leaders to take “assertive and spectacular steps” to strengthen the EU through ever greater integration.

As reported in RT News, Donald Tusk said that “the change in Washington puts the European Union in a difficult situation; with the new administration seeming to put into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy.” The Trump administration was also attacked by the man who will be the EU’s chief negotiator with the UK as “Brexit” comes into being.

Guy Verhofstadt, said Trump and his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, are determined to break up the European Union. Verhofstadt identified three major threats to the EU. he claimed that the first two threats to EU stability are Russia and radical Islam. He went on to accuse Donald Trump of “undermining the EU.”

“My impression is we have a third front undermining the EU, and that is Donald Trump, who… has spoken very favorably that other countries will want to break away from the EU, and that he hoped for a disintegration of the EU.”

Donald Tusk and Guy Verhofstadt’s words will resonate with many who are worried about potential Russian aggression, especially those in the Baltic states. Donald Trump has previously indicated that he thought NATO was past its “sell-by” date, and many Europeans are worried about their long-term security should Trump decide to withdraw from the alliance.

[Featured Image by Virginia Mayo/File/AP Images]