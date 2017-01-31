Family Feud! Kim Kardashian Reportedly Fighting With ‘Isolated’ Rob Kardashian Over Blac Chyna

Kim Kardashian and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are allegedly locked in a nasty feud with brother Rob Kardashian as sources claim that his rocky relationship with fiancée Blac Chyna has left him feeling “shunned” and “isolated” from his family.

According to reports, Rob’s feud with his famous family members has been brewing over the last few weeks, but recently reached boiling point after the Kardashian clan jetted out to Costa Rica on a family vacation without him.

Hollywood Life revealed that Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner allegedly reached out to Rob to invite the new dad to head on the tropical getaway with his family, but claimed that Rob turned down the invite because he allegedly no longer feels comfortable around his sisters following reports claiming he’s locked in a nasty feud with Kim.

Per a source who spoke out about the reported Kardashian family feud, Rob has been feeling “sad and sick” in recent weeks as the apparent divide between himself, Kim, as well as sisters Khloe and Kourtney, seemingly grows ever bigger.

“The sisters continue to go on family trips and film Keeping Up With the Kardashians without him,” the Kardashian source revealed amid the feud claims, alleging that “Rob simply does not feel comfortable or welcomed” by Kim and the rest of his famous family.

As for why there’s allegedly another nasty Kardashian feud brewing, the insider alleged to the site that Kim and her sisters are supposedly not seeing eye-to-eye with Rob because of his rocky romance with fiancée Blac Chyna, as Entertainment Tonight reported he claimed on Snapchat last month that she had left him before the two then quickly got back together.

“Rob feels like his sisters are constantly judging and trying to direct his life,” the source said, suggesting that Kim, Khloe and Kourtney don’t exactly approve of Chyna following their December drama amid the feud reports. “The whole situation has Rob feeling isolated and apart from the rest of his very tight-knit family.”

Though the Kardashian clan have not commented on the report, rumors of a feud with the famously close Kardashian family have been swirling for months following Kim’s Paris robbery back in October.

Hollywood Life previously reported that Kim Kardashian has supposedly been “shunning” Rob Kardashian and her soon-to-be sister-in-law in recent weeks, claiming that she and the rest of the Kardashian family have been keeping their distance from Rob and Blac.

The site reported just last week that Rob and Blac were both noticeably “missing from the new scenes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” before claiming that Kim and her sisters have been “shunning” their brother in the wake of his recent drama with Blac.

“The family is still very divided since Dream’s birth and the awkward holidays,” the source said of the Kardashian feud driving a wedge between Rob and his sisters. “Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney have mixed feelings towards Rob’s relationship [with Blac] and as a result, Chyna is largely being shunned by the family.”

Though none of the Kardashian family have commented on the feud claims, it was first reported that things were fractured between Rob and Kim last year after insiders close to Kim clan claimed that Rob had little sympathy for his sister in the wake of her robbery, which reportedly saw her lose around $10 million worth of jewelry.

Radar Online claimed at the time, just days after Kim returned to the U.S. from Paris, that Rob has “literally shut [Kim] out” following her robbery and claimed that he supposedly wanted “nothing to do with any of that mess.”

Though the apparent feud only seems to have intensified between Kim and Rob, the site added that Kardashian supposedly felt at the time that his sister being out of action following his robbery meant that the spotlight would be on himself and Blac, who were awaiting the birth of their first child, Dream Kardashian, at the time.

“[Rob] thinks it is great that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is going dark because that means that the whole world will be focused on him, Blac, their show and their baby daughter,” the source claimed of why Kardashian was supposedly glad to see Kim take a step back from the spotlight.

“It seems Rob is starting to believe that fans are tired of his family’s drama,” the site’s Kardashian source continued, “right now, everyone cares about his baby.”

What do you think of reports claiming that Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are caught in a nasty feud with Rob Kardashian?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Buro 24/7]