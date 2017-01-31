Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Olivia Munn Spotted With Ring: Are They Engaged?

Actress Olivia Munn has been spotted wearing a new ring on the fourth finger of her left hand, sparking speculation that she could be engaged to footballer Aaron Rodgers, who she has been dating since 2014. The pair were spotted in a car leaving a party when the ring was seen on Munn’s left hand for the first time. However, representatives for Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have yet to confirmed the engagement, meaning that any news is purely speculation as it stands.

According to Pop Sugar, the ring spotted on Munn’s finger appears to be a gold bauble with a ruby center surrounded by diamonds. The appearance of a new ring on the fourth finger of her left hand comfortably suggests that the actress is engaged to Rodgers. However, with no official confirmation from the pair, it’s impossible to be certain.

OMG OMG OMG. Is Aaron Rodgers engaged to Olivia Munn!? Munn was photographed over the weekend, possibly wearing an engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/i6h6xu4Wm4 — Tim Elliott (@WISN_Tim) January 31, 2017

It hasn’t been an easy start to 2017 for the pair, however. Earlier this month, Aaron Rodgers’ dreams of reaching the Super Bowl were dashed after his team, the Green Bay Packers, lost to the Atlanta Falcons in their NFC championship game. Rodgers and his team received a good deal of criticism from fans for the defeat, however, his partner Olivia Munn stuck by the team and thanked fans who continued to support them with positive energy in an Instagram post shared not long after the match.

With that in mind, the relationship between Munn and Rodgers appears to be as strong as ever. In fact, in May of 2016, Munn’s mother appeared to begin planning the actress’ wedding for her.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Olivia’s mother, Kim, says that she expects her daughter to have a big wedding, saying “Because I have big families. All my brothers and sister and my nieces and nephews. They can’t wait for them to get married.”

Olivia gave her own perspective, saying, “We are not even engaged, Mom. It has never been in my head, the ‘dream wedding’ or ‘dream scenario’.”

However, that was back in May of 2016, providing plenty of time for Munn to have changed her mind.

Munn and Rodgers first began dating in 2014 and live together in relative privacy in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In fact, they were last seen together publicly at the ESPY Awards in July 2016.

Olivia is best known for her role as Sloan Sabbith on the television series The Newsroom from 2012 to 2014 and for starring in the 2016 release of X-Men: Apocalypse as Psylocke. The actress most recently appeared in Office Christmas Party, which was released during the 2016 holiday season and will appear as part of the Ocean’s Eight all-female cast in 2018.

Is Olivia Munn engaged? We don't know for sure. Is Olivia Munn wearing an engagement ring? For sure. https://t.co/VAWRLryDjN pic.twitter.com/ZPduFIo2Lh — E! News (@enews) January 31, 2017

While Munn may have a close relationship with her mother, Aaron Rodgers isn’t so close to his family. According to the New York Post, Munn is believed to be at the center of a feud between Rodgers and his estranged family. At the start of the pair’s relationship, Rodgers’ father told Aaron they didn’t trust Olivia and that she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. Ultimately, Aaron chose his new girlfriend over his family, with many of his fans also showing support for the pair.

If Munn is engaged to Rodgers, it’s safe to assume that we’ll receive official confirmation from the pair soon. However, there’s always the possibility that Olivia’s ring placement is purely coincidence and her mother’s dream of a big wedding isn’t set to become a reality any time soon.

