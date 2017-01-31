Brad Pitt’s Road To Recovery: How He Won Back Hollywood Despite Angelina Jolie’s ‘Smear Campaign’

Despite some turbulent months in his divorce with Angelina Jolie, things are looking up for Brad Pitt. Not only is the divorce starting to go Pitt’s way, but the actor is looking better than ever. How did Pitt win back his confidence and favor with Hollywood?

Pitt struggled to gain ground in the early months of the split. After Jolie filed in September, Pitt came under fire for rumors of child abuse and drug use. While Pitt’s public image took a hit, things started turning around last month after he was cleared of all the child abuse allegations.

Pitt and Jolie are still working out the details of their custody agreement, but the Allied star has clearly gained his confidence back. According to E! News, Pitt looked in high spirits during a rare public appearance at a charity concert in Malibu. The actor even took the stage to introduce his good friend Chris Cornell and Sting.

“He was in a great mood,” an insider shared. “He hung out with his peeps.”

The outing came a week after Pitt shocked Hollywood with a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes. Pitt went on stage to introduce the film, Moonlight, and Us Magazine reports that he received a standing ovation from his Hollywood peers. Pitt looked classy in a black tux and had visibly lost weight.

According to Huffington Post, the Golden Globes appearance was Pitt’s first major public outing since the breakup. Although the actor did not discuss any details about the divorce during his speech, many took the positive reception as a sign that Hollywood was taking his side.

Of course, the divorce has been anything but nice. Both sides have slammed each other in court documents, though their main source of contention surrounds the custody of their six children. According to Life & Style, Jolie launched a smear campaign against Brad Pitt in September in order to gain full custody.

“People close to Angie have accused Brad of being abusive, having a drinking problem, having anger issues, without offering any proof. She’s been willing to make Brad look like a villain,” an insider told the outlet. “But Brad has been completely focused on his children and volunteered to do anything and everything to get them.”

Pitt’s patience appears to have worked. “Up until now, Angelina has played games by suddenly canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see [the kids],” the source added. “But Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now. She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games.”

Part of the turnaround is due to Pitt’s reception at the Golden Globes. The insider claims that the standing ovation was a clear message that Pitt won the battle of public opinion against Jolie, despite her smear campaign. Even members of Jolie’s team are starting to turn against her.

“There are huge disagreements between members of her team. They are fighting. Some of them don’t like her campaign against Brad,” the source explained, adding that a top member threatened to leave after Jolie failed to realize her tactics wouldn’t work.

According to Page Six, members of Jolie’s team include high ranking officials within Britain’s political system. Lady Arminka Helic and William Hague are rumored to be advising Jolie on how to move forward with the divorce.

“They have been calling all the networks and news outlets, placing stories that he was cheating, drunk, on drugs, out of control and abusive, which Brad denies,” a source revealed. “Their last move was to urge news outlets to obtain the video of Brad allegedly losing his s**t on the tarmac. But that video didn’t surface, or doesn’t exist.”

Based on Pitt’s latest public appearances, it looks as though Jolie’s smear tactics are starting to fail. Not only did Pitt win back Hollywood, but he also convinced Jolie to release a joint statement last week. The statement revealed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are going to continue their divorce in a private court.

[Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]