Kim Kardashian’s Open Bath Photos At Waterfall Debut On The Internet

Kim Kardashian seems to be having loads of fun during her Costa Rica Holiday with her family and she was recently spotted playing around at a waterfall.

Kim has been visiting exotic destination with her family while in Costa Rica and part of their tours even includes helicopter flights to various locations. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was recently spotted in a very remote looking jungle while posing for the camera at a waterfall. She appeared to be testing whether the water was cold as if preparing to jump in for a shower in one of the photos of the small waterfall.

“The Kardashian-Jenners decamped to Costa Rica en masse for the quick four-day trip,” Daily Mail noted.

A sexy photo shoot in the jungle?

Kim was clad in a black Laina Rauma tee set that undoubtedly did a great job showing off her sexy curves. The bikini bottom accentuated her curvaceous form while the top kept her covered all the way to her while adding a bit of style though it even covered her boobs. The top also had sleeves covering her arms almost up to her elbows. Kim was also not alone. She was accompanied by a lady who seemed to be holding a camera suggesting that they were there for a photo shoot. There were also some white towels awaiting Kim after her wild bath.

The water must have been cold

Kim seemed to be afraid of getting the water onto her skin perhaps because it was cold. Judging by the location, it might have been very chilly. Another photo of the reality star featured her finally bracing the waterfall and getting her derriere wet. It was quite a sexy display from the mother of two. She also appeared to be playing around with the water in another photo after presumably getting more comfortable.

Kim also took her time to admire the scenery when standing on the edge of a rock at the waterfall. Kim’s female photographer also joined in the action and got to also experience the waterfall up-close. It appears that Kim’s sisters did not accompany her to the waterfall. It is not clear whether it was part of an official shoot or whether she just wanted some special photos for her Instagram. Whichever the case, the KUWTK star looked stunning as she flaunted her sexy curves in the wild.

“The mother of two stripped down to a black two-piece bikini which accentuated her curves during her Costa Rican holiday,” another report from Ace Showbiz added.

Kim was probably taking a hike in one of the forested areas near their getaway holiday home in Costa Rica. Her two children North and Saint were also not present which is just as well because it looked very chilly. Kim and her family opted to spend their vacation in Costa Rica and it has been quite a blast judging by the photos that have been flooding social media. Even the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner was present and all the Kardashian sisters except Kendall who was unable to show up due to business matters.

Rob Kardashian was also not present though a few other noteworthy faces were present such as Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga and his son King Cairo. Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Korey Gamble also tagged along for the trip. Kim’s husband Kanye West was also missing out on all the fun that his family was having since he was also not present.

Kim seemed to be on top of her game during the entire holiday, which was a good thing because she had finally gotten the much-deserved opportunity to unwind. She had gone through a very rough phase towards the end of last year after being robbed in Paris and after her husband, Kanye West got hospitalized. Things seem to be getting back to normal and Kim can now afford to go have fun and even get some waterfall water on her skin without worrying too much.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]