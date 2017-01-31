Tyga Asks Kris Jenner For Kylie’s Hand In Marriage, ‘Can’t See Himself With Anyone Else’

Rap star Tyga is rumored to have asked momager Kris Jenner for teen daughter Kylie’s hand in marriage.

Hollywood Life reports the reality TV star family’s recent sun-drenched trip to Costa Rico grew even more intense when the “Rack City” rapper shared his ultimate plan for him and Kylie in front of her entire family.

“Tyga asked Kris if he could marry Kylie when the time comes,” said a source. “He told Kris he loves Kylie and can’t see himself being with anyone but her.”

The family matriarch reportedly didn’t skip a beat when learning of her potential son-in-law’s plan, quickly granting her blessings as a beaming Kylie looked on.

“Kylie was gushing and blushing at the same time when T asked her mother about marriage,” the source added. “She can’t believe how sweet and honest T is and feels so lucky to have a man like him who’s so serious about her.”

The family has been on extended vacation in Costa Rica since last week, sharing much of their extravagant getaway on social media with their boatloads of followers.

Older sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are all part of the traveling party, with their children, North, Saint, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Kris Jenner was also accompanied by boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Tyga also brought his young son King Cairo on the trip, but among the conspicuously absent are Kanye West, Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, Tyga’s ex and the mother of King Cairo.

Over the years, the couple has endured their share of tough times, even splitting for a short time during the late spring of 2016, when Jenner was briefly linked to fellow rapper PartyNextDoor. During the time of her split from Tyga, Jenner and PND were spied out bowling together and partying at Drake’s home.

While the two were said to have no title for each another, they were reported to be “super attracted” to one another.

Meanwhile, Tyga was rumored to be hurt and humiliated by how quickly his ex-girlfriend seemed to be able to move on. In all, the two were apart for several weeks, one of their longest public splits since they became a couple.

“This is the longest Kylie and Tyga have gone without speaking,” a source noted back then. “Friends thought this was going to last a week [until] they got back together, but both sides think this is permanent now.”

But somehow, someway the two made their way back to one another. And in Costa Rico, their bliss was on full display.

“Kylie and T’s vacation has been nothing but magical and fun,” said a source. “They’re so in love and they’ve been flaunting their feelings and joy for one another in front of the family.”

Among the photos the 19-year-old Jenner has posted to Instagram is one she captioned “Jungle Bae,” where she and Tyga passionately snuggle up to one another. In the post, Jenner sports a silver bikini and wears her black hair in braids, while Tyga is draped in a black and red tank top and matching sunglasses.

In another post, Tyga showed off King sporting diamond grills, captioning the pic “FLO$$ FLO$$.”

Some have blasted the gift as too much, too soon for the young boy, not to mention potentially bad for his teeth.

Even more Instagram followers have gone on to question Tyga’s overall parenting skills, with one commenter sharing “surely they are going to be bad for his teeth and mouth he’s still growing and is only 4. Should let the kid grow up a bit before he starts throwing his adult antics on to his lil one.”

