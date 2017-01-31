You Be The Judge! Amanda Holden’s Genitals Show Proves To Be A Hit

As a Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has proved in a series of recent incidents that she possesses numerous talents in getting everyone’s attention.

The latest incident happened while taking a break backstage during the London round of Britain’s Got Talent auditions. During the latest Amanda Holden genital show, the television personality was captured wearing a white coat, nude heels, and some accessories. As she brought her hand closer to her face in an effort to show off her ring and matching diamond earrings, the television personality seemed to lose her sense of self-awareness and she raised one knee a bit too high. As the coat parted at the front, it led to a major thigh flash.

It's time for @bgt London! Wearing @basilsodaworld @jimmychoo @nadineaysoyjewellery @suzannahfashion A photo posted by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:36am PST

As if to dispute any resulting speculation that she was wearing nothing else under her elegant coat, the mother of three then later took off her coat to reveal she had a champagne-colored skirt and a white crop top underneath. She even took a catwalk pose that showed her accentuated figure in the skirt that was adorned with 3D flowers around the hips and the shimmering crop top.The stylish pose also displayed the talent judge’s toned midriff and a glowing tan.

Take your dog to work day

During these auditions, Amanda’s colleagues on Britain’s Got Talent had brought their pets along with them. Amanda brought along a puppy named Buddy while the show’s lead judge, Simon Cowell, brought with him Squiddly and Diddly, his two Yorkshire Terriers. David Williams also brought along his as did Dec and Ant, the hosts of the show. Only Alesha Dixon didn’t bring along a dog.

In yet another appearance during a previous audition held in Blackpool, Amanda caused quite a stir when she wore a white jumpsuit that was clinging tightly to her body. Because she was not wearing a bra, it turned out to be a wardrobe blunder when her nipples began showing through the fabric. The actress, however, was not put down by that. But judging from her sense of assuredness, she clearly knew what she was doing.

Only white food for Mandy today #handsoff @bgt ???????????????? A photo posted by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:31am PST

As the auditions for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent gather pace, Amanda has severally taken the opportunity to update fans of the talent show on what to expect.

“It’s all top secret for now, as I don’t want to give anything away before you have a chance to see the show, but trust me, this year is shaping up to be the best ever. I can’t believe I’ve been on the BGT judging panel for 11 years,” Amanda revealed to The Sun.

Multi-talented on-screen and off-screen

Though more popularly known for her judging role in Britain’s Got Talent, Amanda is also an actress. Her most recent appearance on screen is in the children’s television series The Worst Witch where she played the role of Miss Pentangle, the headmistress of a school of witches known as Miss Pentangle’s Academy of Witches, who has to attend a spelling bee competition at Cackle’s Academy.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of The Worst Witch. It’s such a fantastic, magical world with incredible characters that you can completely lose yourself in. I’m sure there will be some jokes from my family about me playing a witch, but I can’t wait to sit down with them and watch CBBC bring to life the wonderful world of Cackle’s Academy,” said Amanda.

The children’s television show is based on books by Jill Murphy that go by the same name. Jill Murphy’s books have been previously been turned into a television film and a television series.

In the next few weeks, Amanda will also be featuring on a stage play written by Richard Harris, Stepping Out. The play opens in March at the Vaudeville Theatre and it revolves around seven women and a man who belong to a tap dancing class that has been asked to put up a performance at a charity gala despite the fact that they are just not up to it. It now falls upon their teacher to ensure their readiness. Amanda will be joined by the likes of Natalie Casey, Nicola Stephenson, Tamzin Outhwaite and Tracy-Ann Oberman in Stepping Out.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]