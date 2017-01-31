Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Chest At Airport After North West Grabs Her ‘Juicy’ Bottom Before Costa Rican Family Vacation

Khloe Kardashian was once again not afraid of showing off her chest for her fans and the cameras alike, this time showing off her chest at an airport before departing for a family vacation in Costa Rica. The 32-year-old reality TV star flaunted her chest when she wore a tight fitting black plunging tank top this past Monday, boasting her curvaceous bust before she and her siblings headed out for some rest and relaxation. The chesty display came after her sister Kim posted a video to Snapchat of her daughter grabbing and squeezing the beauty’s bottom.

The blonde beauty wore a pair of Vetements X Juicy Couture black velour track pants to complete her sporty look. The track pants retailing for a mammoth $1,140. In the Snapchat video that was released by Kim Kardashian, the word “Juicy” is spelled out on the back of Khloe’s pants. The sparkling Juicy logo on the back of Khloe’s pants with all its glorious shimmer is what seemed to catch the attention of the 2-and-a-half-year-old North West, who seemed in awe of the sparkles.

The X Juicy Couture velour pants are a revival of the luxury sportswear labels earlier noughties aesthetic. They have a high-rise silhouette with a slim-straight leg and a crystal-embellished back logo. The girlfriend of Cleveland Cavalier basketball player Tristan Thompson completed her airport look with a pair of white fluffy slides while carrying her cell phone. Her blonde locks completed a wavy look that left her wraparound sunglasses perfectly exposed.

Family Affair

Khloe was not alone at the airport as she prepared to take flight. The Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star was joined by sister Kim and her two kids, Saint and North. Kim was pictured struggling to handle a load of her two children while trying to balance on a pair of high-heel lace-up boots. Before arriving at the airport, Kim took a video that she posted to her Snapchat account of North grabbing Khloe Kardashian’s bottom. The young West seemingly engrossed by the sparkling lettering on the diva’s track pants.

The family was at the airport ahead of a family vacation to Costa Rica for a few days while they filmed season number 13 of their hit reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The family also decided to take some time out to take and post several selfies of themselves lounging around in their bathing suits and tank tops.

Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble, as well as the father of Kourtney’s kids, Scott Disick, were also there. Kanye, Kendall and Caitlyn did not seem to join the rest of their family on the vacation. Kendall decided to miss out on the family fun, to focus instead on her wireless headphone collaboration with musician Will. I. am.

Khloe‘s Extra Lips

While on holiday and enjoying the sun-kissed tropical vibes Khloe, posted a pic of her posing in a yellow swimsuit while pouting her lips for the camera. The superstar posted the pic of herself to her Instagram account where several fans pointed out how different she looked, spurring on comments about plastic surgery.

“You look so different. What happened?”

“OMG you are so beautiful but what’s happening to u.”

Island Vibes ???????????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

In an interview conducted in March last year with Cosmopolitan magazine, Khloe said that she has never been under the knife before, but does not see how there is anything wrong with a little nip/tuck.

“I think plastic surgery should be viewed like makeup, because we’re all putting on a f*****g mask basically everyday anyway. When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it – that should be your own personal decision.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]