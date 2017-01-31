Mischa Barton Returns To Instagram With Bizarre Photo Following Hospitalization

Mischa Barton has posted on Instagram for the first time since being hospitalized last Thursday for displaying erratic behavior outside her West Hollywood apartment.

Barton posted an Instagram photo on Monday, showing what appears to be a Buddha statue. The Instagram photo also shows that the O.C. alum is currently staying in the Verdugo Mountains, which suggests that the actress is taking a break from city life following her harrowing ordeal.

Mischa Barton issued a statement to People on Friday to announce that she has been released from the hospital and explained that her erratic behavior on Thursday was caused by the effects of GHB, which was given to her without her knowledge while celebrating her 31st birthday with friends. Barton also urged women to learn from her personal experience.

Mischa Barton reveals she was spiked by date #rape drug before shock hospitalisation https://t.co/89G1kJ425q — Criminal Injuries (@InjuriesAdvice) January 31, 2017

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” Mischa added. “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

GHB, also known as a “date rape drug,” is a depressant that has euphoric and sedative effects.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the LAPD confirmed that they received distress calls at 7:15 am about a woman “yelling and screaming” outside her apartment in Los Angeles.

When the police arrived, they found the actress and a house guest. According to Sgt. Duncan of the LAPD, Mischa Barton was “fully clothed” and “speaking in incoherent statements” when they arrived, though the actress voluntarily came with the officers to a nearby hospital.

Before long, TMZ released a video footage of Mischa Barton wild-eyed and behaving erratically over the fence of her apartment just before her hospitalization. Through her long rant, she is heard calling her mother a witch and screaming that the world is about to end just before losing her grip on the fence and falling on the ground.

Disturbing Video of Mischa Barton Rambling & Incoherent Pre-Hospitalization (VIDEO) https://t.co/Sj1NoXYWWC — TMZ (@TMZ) January 30, 2017

Blasting News reports that not many people are buying Barton’s account of what happened and were asking, “which came first, the drug or the alcohol?”

Many of the comments about what happened to Barton expressed doubts as to the reliability of the actress’s claims, with some of them pointing out her history with alcohol and drug addiction.

Mischa Barton is going through a Lindsay Lohan phase, minus the drugs (?), and minus the Quran.? and BS visits to Africa "for the children". — hackney rainey (@mk_it_rain) January 27, 2017

In 2007, Barton was arrested for a DUI. Two years later, she blacked out under the influence of a sedative and was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center psychiatric ward.

Before long, Mischa Barton issued a statement to People, admitting that she had a “full-on breakdown” because she was “under enormous pressure.”

“I was never suicidal,” Mischa added. “I was just overworked and depressed. But one slip of the tongue in a heightened moment and you find yourself in that situation.”

Since then, Barton focused on getting healthy but put on weight while doing so. Body shamers then criticized her for being too fat.

“It was always, ‘She’s too skinny, she must be sick,'” she said. “Then it was, ‘She’s too big.’ I was never the right weight.”

[Featured Images by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images]