Angelina Jolie Looks Super Thin While Out With Her Twins Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie stepped out with her 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox over the weekend and during her outing, she was reportedly looking quite thin.

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie was doing her best to show off her chic style in leather pants and boots as she treated her children to a shopping trip in Malibu, California, but unfortunately, her skinny figure allegedly took center stage.

On January 30, Radar Online shared photos of the 41-year-old actress and told fans that her clothes were hanging off of her bones. The outlet went on to claim that the “frail” Jolie has dropped down to a reported 76 pounds as she continues to battle her soon-to-be ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for custody of their children.

Radar Online also noted that Angelina Jolie’s ensemble, which included a long coat, was quite odd for the seemingly warm day in Southern California.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19 after just 2 years of marriage. Although Jolie and Pitt waited until August 2014 to get married, they spent over a decade together and welcomed six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and Vivienne and Knox, 8, during their years-long relationship.

The first few months of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s split was extremely messy but earlier this month, after he appeared at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, they released a joint statement confirming plans to keep the rest of their divorce and custody proceedings to herself.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband said in a statement, via People Magazine.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” they added.

Since separating from her former partner months ago, Angelina Jolie has faced tons of rumors in regard to her weight, the latest of which suggested that the stress of her divorce had gotten the best of Jolie.

“[Angelina Jolie] didn’t always acknowledge it, but Brad was a huge help — breaking up fights, reading to the little ones. He used to cook for them too,” an insider told OK! Magazine weeks ago, according to a report by Hollywood Life. “Now that she has to do everything, she’s overwhelmed and anxious all the time. Between that and the stress of strategizing this divorce, she’s barely sleeping and not eating.”

As for how her kids are handling their split, another Hollywood Life report revealed that the split had allegedly bonded Angelina Jolie’s oldest children, Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt. According to a source, the boys are said to be closer than ever now that their parents are living separately — and spending more time together as Jolie and Pitt continue to battle it out in court.

Although the boys have been spending the majority of their time with their mother, the insider suggested that they don’t want to be around either parent. Instead, they are reportedly choosing to spend their time together — and with a number of their mutual friends who have stood by them in the months since their parents parted ways.

Currently, Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt are in the midst of their school year, but as they tend to their studies, they are also making plenty of time for fun activities, including listening to music or going out for sushi with friends.

“[Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt] have been getting through the tough family times together,” the Hollywood Life source revealed.

[Featured Image Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]