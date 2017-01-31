Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Slammed For ‘Fake’ Romance, Is It All A Publicity Stunt?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are feeling the heat from fans who are accusing the duo of faking their highly-publicized new romance for publicity.

A number of Gomez and The Weeknd’s fans have been taking to social media since the twosome were first rumored to be dating after People reported that they were photographed together packing on some serious PDA during a date night earlier this month, claiming that the couple’s romance may be “fake” and a big publicity stunt.

Though Selena and her rumored new boyfriend are yet to even officially confirm that they’re a couple, fans flocked to Twitter to call out the duo by claiming that their apparent relationship is “fake” and a way of getting attention following a recent report by Harper’s Bazaar claiming that Gomez is planning to drop new music in 2017.

“Selena and The Weeknd remind me of Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift [because] their relationship looks so fake lmao it’s probably for publicity tbh,” Twitter user @incendiostan tweeted out of Gomez and her rumored new boyfriend, while @Awebiebersmile wrote amid the publicity stunt accusations, “TBH Selena and The Weeknd is so d**n fake. I think it more for promo than real love.”

“This whole Selena and The Weeknd thing is publicity stunt fo sure,” @kasturix added amid the “fake” dating speculation, and @nicaraguanteen said on the 140-character site of Gomez and her fellow musician’s recent PDA-filled sightings, “Selena and The Weeknd are the biggest publicity stunt I’ve seen in a while.”

“Selena and The Weeknd is such a bad publicity stunt lmfaojfjdjdjd remember when she ‘dated’ Zedd to promote their song?” @letkordeirest added.

But it’s not just fans who are accused Gomez and the “Star Boy” singer of being in a fake relationship for publicity, as The Wendy Williams Show host Wendy Williams also accused the duo of being a publicity stunt couple on her daytime talk show earlier this month.

According to Cosmopolitan Australia, Wendy recently accused Selena of using The Weeknd amid the dating rumors, claiming that Gomez may be pretending to date Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend for publicity.

“When Selena wants to push out new music, they say she dates the stars that are going to help her along with collabs and things like that, and then when the music is out, she drops them and moves on to the next one,” Williams hits back at Gomez on the show, seemingly accusing Selena’s apparent new romance of being a publicity stunt for her much-anticipated new music.

“What keeps you in the public eye more than a popping relationship?” Williams then asked after accusing Selena Gomez and The Weeknd of dating as a publicity stunt.

Wendy then continued to slam Gomez as the publicity stunt accusations continue to swirl around her dating life, claiming that Selena was attempting to revamp her image by appearing to date The Weeknd.

“The only reason why I could see that you would be with The Weeknd is because maybe he’s writing music for you,” Williams continued to Gomez on the show while accusing their relationship of being fake, adding that she believes Selena is dating the singer “to seem cool or edgy.”

But while Selena and The Weeknd are yet to comment on accusations claiming they may be dating for publicity, this isn’t the first time Selena had been accused of using her love life as a publicity tool, as the star was previously accused of faking a romance with DJ Zedd to promote their 2015 collaboration “I Want You To Know.”

Huffington Post reported back in 2015 that Zedd’s fellow DJ Diplo accused Gomez and Zedd of dating as a publicity stunt, claiming that the DJ was being “marketed” and his relationship with the “Good For You” singer was all “fake” to promote their hit.

“They’ve marketed him,” the DJ said during a radio interview at the time amid rumors Zedd and Gomez were dating. “Even the fake relationship with Selena, all the things to sell records took away from the music.”

However, the site then reported that Gomez laughed off the publicity stunt claims in a later interview, claiming that Diplo called their relationship “fake” as a joke.

“He said that was a joke. He said that was a joke cause I talked to him,” Gomez hit back after being called out for supposedly dating Zedd as a publicity stunt, denying the fake dating rumors that plagued their supposed romance in 2015.

“It’s very interesting that Diplo would think he knew about my personal life, but he doesn’t,” Selena continued after being accused of being in a publicity stunt romance in 2015. “I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice.”

Do you think Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are dating as a publicity stunt?

