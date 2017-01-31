Ed Sheeran’s New Tattoo: ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Singer Shows Off His Ink In New Music Video

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is famous for not only his incredibly popular music but also his various tattoos. In his latest music video “Shape of You,” Sheeran has provided fans with a glimpse of his ink.

According to OK! magazine, Sheeran bared all in his latest music video “Shape of You” and in the process revealed his latest tattoo additions. The video, which was directed by Jason Koenig, stars a half-naked Ed Sheeran working out in a boxing gym for the first time. Sheeran meets a female boxer, played by Jennie Pegouskie, and they fall in love with each other whilst she helps him train. However, when Pegouskie’s character seemingly leaves the gym, Sheeran intensifies his training and takes part it an underground boxing match, where he’s greeted by a sumo wrestler.

"Well… what I'm gonna do today? Oh let's email .@kp_est78 for a tattoo"

Basically @edsheeran every 2days in the last months #shapeofyouvideo pic.twitter.com/QfVldA4t7T — Ed's Sheerios ???????? (@EdsSheeriosITA) January 30, 2017

When it becomes apparent that Sheeran is going to lose the fight to the sumo wrestler, Pegouskie appears in the ring to knock out the wrestler and help her lover. However, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the music video was the opportunity for fans to catch a real glimpse of Sheeran’s various tattoos and in particular, the latest additions to that collection.

The singer’s tattoos weren’t the only thing on display in his latest music video, though. According to Wonderwall, the shirtless video provides a glimpse of Sheeran’s recent 50-pound weight loss. Sheeran achieved the incredible weight loss by primarily cutting out beer, saying “I doubled in size. Sweatpants were the only things that fit, and I thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn’t. It was the beer. Well, I’m back on beer now, because I’m fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising, which was quite weird. I didn’t realize how much I burned on stage. I stopped touring, and I just ballooned instantly.”

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

Louis Tomlinson Performs ‘Just Hold On’ On Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Steve Aoki

SAG Awards 2017: ‘Veep’ Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hits Out At President Trump’s Muslim Ban In Her Acceptance Speech

Karrueche Tran Feud: ‘Privacy’ Singer Chris Brown Dissed In New Soulja Boy Lyrics

According to Capital FM, his latest tattoo to receive the most attention is one that reads “LADZ ON TOUR.” When asked why he chose that tattoo, he replied by explaining, “Cause I got it with a bunch of lads. On tour.” However, the tattoo isn’t all that easy to spot amongst Sheeran’s collection of over 50 different tattoos, which include the infamous lion on his chest.

“Shape of You” is one of two recent releases from British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran from his third studio album ÷ (Divide). “Castle on the Hill” was the album’s first release, with the music video for the song released last week. Both singles managed to break Spotify’s day one streaming record, with a combined total of over 13 million streams in just 24 hours. “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” also entered the U.K. singles chart at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, whilst “Shape of You” made its debut on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 and “Castle on the Hill” at No. 6.

The music video for Ed Sheeran's #ShapeOfYou is here and the ending deserves a trophy ???? https://t.co/iptPonjxVr pic.twitter.com/IW9KmdE2f1 — MTV UK (@MTVUK) January 30, 2017

As aforementioned, the music video for “Shape of You” was directed by Jason Koenig. The Washington-born director has previously worked with artists including Macklemore and Ryan Lewis on their “Can’t Hold Us” music video, which was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Music Video and received widespread acclaim.

The remaining tracks from Ed Sheeran’s third studio album ÷ (Divide) are due to be released throughout 2017, with Sheeran set to tour Europe, South America, and North America from March 17 until June 14, 2017.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]