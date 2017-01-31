Donald Trump Immigration Ban: California State Senator Wants White House To Release Melania Trump’s Immigration Records

In light of Donald Trump’s new immigration ban against Muslim-majority countries, California state senator Nancy Skinner has officially asked the White House to release all the immigration papers concerning Melania Trump.

Last week, Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for a period of 90 days. The executive order from the 45th president of the United States denies permission of the immigrants from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq to enter the country effective immediately.

A California state legislator wants the White House to release documents on Melania Trump's immigration records https://t.co/htAEexNq53 pic.twitter.com/emF7RcYdiZ — POLITICO (@politico) January 31, 2017

There are millions of citizens from the U.S. and other countries who are not pleased with the president’s new reform movement. In the recent news, a California state senator has called on to the White House to release all the concerning documents related to Melania Trump’s immigration.

Back in November 2016, an AP investigation revealed the Melania Trump lacked proper work visas when she was employed as a model after her arrival in the country from Slovenia more than two decades ago.

The documents obtained by the AP showed that the First Lady was paid for a total of 10 modeling assignments between Sept. 10 and Oct. 15, during that time her visa permitted her to stay in the U.S. and look for work, but not perform paid work.

State Senator Nancy Skinner of Berkeley, Senate Pro Tem Kevin de Leon and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, made the call as part of a protest against Donald Trump’s executive order calling for limiting funds to “sanctuary cities.”

“No one in the Trump operation has released any of the documentation to indicate what was the circumstance, or whether she had full legal status,” Skinner told Politico in an interview earlier this week. “We only know they had a lawyer look at whatever papers she chose to give.”

During her interview, Nancy Skinner further noted that Donald Trump made a promise back in August 2016 that his third wife, Melania Trump, would hold a press conference on this matter before the election, but the said press conference never happened.

San Francisco’s attorney Harmeet Dhillon has condemned Nancy Skinner’s efforts. The member of the Republican National Committee has called Skinner’s effort “below the belt” and a cheap tactic that is “really beneath the dignity of these California legislators.”

The interesting twist in the entire Donald Trump’s recent immigration policy is that the First Lady’s own immigration attorney has condemned president’s so-called Muslim ban.

“How can we turn our backs on these individuals? I think it is going to get worse before it gets better. This is not the way you deal with people’s lives,” Michael Wildes, the New York lawyer who represented the Trump Organization in numerous immigration cases said.

Donald Trump’s latest executive orders have been boycotted from around the globe but in a recently released statement from the president, this is the only way to make avoid the unwanted terrorist attacks.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.”

The White House did not respond to Politico’s request for comment on the matter.

