Brad Pitt Turns His Former Family Home Into A Bachelor Pad? He’s Getting Rid Of Angelina Jolie’s Belongings

Brad Pitt may be ready to get back to his life as a bachelor. However, if he is, he will likely be sure that his potential bachelor pad in Los Feliz, California is kid-friendly.

Months into his split from Angelina Jolie, 41, the 53-year-old actor has been spotted at the home, which they previously shared, where he was reportedly getting rid of Jolie’s belongings. According to a new report, Brad Pitt has been “purging” himself of all memories of his wife of 2 years.

On January 30, Radar Online claimed Brad Pitt couldn’t stomach looking at the items he and Jolie have collected over the years — so he threw them out. Among the items Pitt reportedly tossed were furniture, photos, knick-knacks and souvenirs. In photos, a large fireplace was seen being taken away from the property by removal men.

“[Brad Pitt] doesn’t need all of Angeline’a stuff — things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets — and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple,” a source said. “He’s keeping the antiques, watches and tasteful vintage items Angelina bought for him, but downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September when Jolie filed for divorce and requested she be granted full physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, and Zahara, 11, who were all adopted from other countries, and Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, who they welcomed biologically. Since then, the children have been living with Jolie in Malibu and she has maintained full custody of them due to a temporary court order, which was established before Brad Pitt was cleared of child abuse charges.

Shortly after Jolie’s divorce filing, Brad Pitt was accused of getting physical with their oldest son Maddox on their family plane. Then, in November, Pitt was cleared of all charges by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, who both investigated the incident for several weeks.

While Brad Pitt has been extremely limited when it comes to when and where he can see his children in recent months, that hasn’t stopped him from focusing on the kids and making sure they have a fun home to come back to once the restraints are lifted.

“[Brad Pitt] wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it,” a source explained to Radar Online. “He’s also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children’s playground. They’ve been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it’s not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids’ hideaway.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had tons of homes during their marriage, including a vineyard in France, an apartment in New York City and a house in New Orleans, a Hollywood Life source months ago claimed it was Los Feliz where the children felt most at home. In fact, at the time of the report, it was noted that the children had allegedly grown “homesick” with Jolie in Malibu and according to an insider, the actress was struggling to keep them happy.

“The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home,” the Hollywood Life source explained.

Although it is unclear when they will be able to return home, if they haven’t already, Brad Pitt is doing what he can to have the house prepared for their arrival.

“He has extended the skate park so now it goes around half the house — the west and south parts,” the Radar Online insider added.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]