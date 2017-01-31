Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Perfect Date Night With Zayn Malik?

Gigi Hadid talked about her perfect date night with musician Zayn Malik during her interview in the latest British Vogue. The two have dated on and off since November 2015. Despite being apart, they manage to keep their relationship afloat.

The model landed her second cover for the latest copy of British Vogue alongside her younger brother, who is also a model, Anwar Hadid.

The two posed for Mario Testino in a high fashion photo shoot for the March issue. She wore a striking cream dress while her brother wore a double denim look that resembled something out of a 50s Hollywood film.

Weight Loss

Despite being successful, there are still a number of harsh critics when it comes to the high-flying model. She has come under scrutiny over the years about her weight whether she’s gained it or lost it, which led her to write an open letter. When it came to her latest weight loss, she gave an explanation revealing that she suffers from a disease called Hashimoto’s disease.

Gigi revealed that due to her treatment for hypothyroidism that causes weight gain as well as depression, her medication causes her to lose a lot of weight, therefore, her current physique.

Keeping the haters away

Once you’re in the spotlight, it is quite common to come under scrutiny, especially if you’re a supermodel who’s resume is constantly growing. Despite all her success, the supermodel still receives negative unnecessary attention. She does, however, manage because of her support system – that is her boyfriend and her good group of friends.

The daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid, revealed to Love Magazine that it’s easier to date someone from the same industry when it comes to dealing with trolls.

“We cope with the trolls by having each other,” she said.

Kendall Jenner is one of the other support systems she relies on, revealing that she turns to her in her moment of need.

She said, “When people are really? I live with my best friend from high school, but usually I’m going to call Kendall because Kendall’s the one who will always be like, ‘You don’t need that, just let it go.'”And I know that if that’s working for her then it can work for me.”

Busy Schedule

The beauty has previously dated the likes of Australian singer Cody Simpson, and Joe Jonas confirmed her relationship with Zayn on Instagram.

The two have since been flaunting their love with a variety of public displays of affection.

Gigi and Zayn both find themselves traveling the world, building their careers despite being often apart. When her busy schedule frees up, the one person she wants to spend time with is her former One Direction star boyfriend. While some may assume that her perfect night may be one thing or the other, the star revealed to the magazine that she enjoys spending that free time drinking coffee and doing art.

“When I’m in LA I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend doing art and cooking,” Gigi said.

The two also enjoy watching movies despite one of them managing to stay awake throughout the movies.

“We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up.”

“I’m always like,’ babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘you’ve seen the first half of every movie out here and you have no idea how any of them end,'” she said.

The two continue to fuel the rumor mills with a variety of forms of affection such as Zayn’s “love” tattoo as well as Gigi’s new ring that she was spotted wearing in New York.

