Selena Gomez Confirms And Deletes Proof Of The Weeknd Romance During European Love Tour

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been spending time in Europe for the past several days and during a recent outing, they were reportedly met with fans shouting “amore!”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been flaunting their love in Los Angeles and in Europe in recent weeks and as their relationship continues, fans continue to track their every move. Luckily, the new couple doesn’t seem to mind and brushed off their European hecklers.

“[Selena Gomez and The Weeknd] simply looked at one another and laughed it off,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 30. “[They] signed autographs and posed for photographs with Italian fans while they were in Florence. Later on, they had lunch at the popular Trattoria Borgo Antico restaurant where they sampled fine wines, cheese and pasta dishes.”

It is unclear when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first began dating, but their first public outing took place earlier this month in Santa Monica, California, where the pair enjoyed dinner together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant before showcasing plenty of PDA outside of the venue.

After going public with their relationship in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed several more outings in the area, including a fun night with friends, such as French Montana and Jaden Smith, at Dave and Busters in Hollywood. Since then, they have been seen together at the Venetian canals, where they briefly became Instagram official.

As Hollywood Life explained to readers, Selena Gomez filmed The Weeknd on a boat and posted the short clip on her Instagram page along with a heart-eyed emoji. However, after a couple of hours, the 24-year-old singer and actress deleted the post from her account.

“The couple then went to the Accademia Gallery Museum and took in some stunning art,” the source continued. “The famous pair declined to go on a private tour or hire a guide, preferring to mix with the general public instead. The couple also enjoyed visiting the Piazza Michelangelo over the weekend.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are quite clearly involved in a new romance and as their European tour continues, so does their PDA — and that has given tons of clues as to just how serious they are. In a new report, body language expert Lillian Glass has examined recent photos of the couple, which feature them in all sorts of loving positions.

“Selena Gomez is seen leaning over towards The Weeknd and he looks directly into her eyes and has a genuine smile with his eyes squinted, the apples of his cheeks raised, and teeth showing. This shows a mutual connection,” she explained to Hollywood Life. “His hand is on her hip, which indicates there is intimacy. Also, both their toes are pointed in one another’s direction which means they are very much into one another.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd haven’t hesitated to show off their admiration for one another during their recent outings and in addition to holding one another close, they’ve also been seen kissing in public numerous times throughout their vacation.

“They also both lean their pelvis into one another which further shows their intimacy. He looks directly at her as she caresses his face in a loving gesture. She tenderly caresses his face and the side of his head as they look directly into one another’s eyes. This is a definite love gesture on her part. He embraces her as he leans over to kiss her. The fact that he holds her shoulder means that they are friends as well as lovers. That means that they also like one another as well as having chemistry with one another.”

