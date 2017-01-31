Ansel Elgort Makes Love To Girlfriend In Naked Sexy Bathtub Music Video

Ansel Elgort has stripped down to his birthday suit is his latest music video in which he climbs into a bathtub with his topless girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. The Divergent television series actor shows off his ripped torso in the video which he posted on social media site Instagram this past Monday. The 22-year-old has chosen to show off quite a bit of flesh, and it’s not only his in the lead up to the release of his second single, “Thief.”

In the video, the actor is seen showing off his ripped abs and torso before climbing into a bath with his real-life on-again, off-again girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan. The TV star posted the video on social media this past Monday with the caption, “Out in 5 days. Midnight release Friday 12:01 am Est.” The steamy video clip includes some lyrics that have been included on the dance track. The video has been directed by Ansel’s brother, Warren Elgort, and features Ansel’s high school sweetheart sharing a bath and bedroom scene with him.

In a preview of the video, the singer/actor got deeply passionate with his ballerina girlfriend, while another scene depicts him shirtless before climbing into bed with the brunette beauty. The super swanky tub scene features the couple getting either clean or dirty, depending on your interpretation of the video’s message.

I'm so hype, #Thief is essentially coming out in 73 hours, Friday morning at 12:01am est — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) January 31, 2017

The song itself seems to lean toward the slow and sensual side of things and is by no means a club thumper. The video is roughly three minutes long and features a topless Elgort bobbing his head to his own music, while he sensualizes with his sexy lyrics.

“Skin on my skin, what a wonderful sin. Take your breath but you’re asking for more. The tip of my finger is tracing your figure. I say goodnight and walk out the door.”

More Than Just A One Trick Pony

It may come as a surprise to some, but the baby-faced bro from the Divergent series is much more than just that. The 22-year-old has racked up quite the list of achievements thus far and hopes to push the envelope a little further, well actually a lot further, during 2017. The dreamy-faced hunk is an aspiring pop star, aside from his impact he has made through his acting career so far, and seems keen to show off his array of other talents as well.

In the video, Ansel sings in a rather deep voice, apparently trying to ensure that he sets himself apart from his pop-minded peers. The aspiring singer has released this, his second single, just six months after the release of his first single, “Home Alone.” Ansel is also an aspiring DJ and plays under the alias Ansolo. He has also released a number of tracks under his alias that are available on SoundCloud.

The Road Ahead

Apart from his aspiring music career as both a singer/songwriter and as a DJ, the young talent is geared up for a big year on the silver screen. The Fault In Our Stars star is reported to be filming November Criminals alongside Chloe Grace Moretz later this year and will also play the starring role in Billionaire Boys Club. He is also pitted to star in a film featuring Kevin Spacey, the crime comedy Baby Driver. The film is scheduled to release in August later this year.

It has recently been reported that the Divergent series star will also be starring in the Warner Bros. adaptation of the video game Dungeons And Dragons, set to be directed by legend Rob Letterman. It seems like Ansel is geared up for a big year ahead, and the release of his sexy bathtub video may open the young talent up to even more golden opportunities. Ansel Elgort shows in the video that he is not afraid of showing off his hot body and could be the platform for his seemingly monumental career launch.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]