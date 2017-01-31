WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Why Fans Are Disappointed?

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 is one of the most talked games among the wrestling fans. This January, fans from around the world has celebrated wrestling events that started back in 1988. Every Royal Rumble has brought all kinds of excitement among the fans, but the recently held one has failed to amaze the fans from around the globe for all sorts of reasons.

The professional wrestling pay-per-view event that is produced every January by WWE held this time in Alamodome, Texas but the end of the show left the WWE Royal Rumble fans with a bitter taste because of the choice of wrestlers they got to see in the first few games.

Royal Rumble 2017 was the 30th event in the Royal Rumble chronology and the second Royal Rumble to be held in Alamodome, after 1997, and the fourth to be held in the state of Texas. Every year, Royal Rumble has cruiserweight bouts but this years’ 3 pre-show bouts failed to amaze the center stage. The declining popularity of these categories in WWE fights is extremely disappointing as it has given the viewers few amazing games in the past.

As reported by The Sun, Royal Rumble 30’s script completely failed to excite the fans from WWE Universe. The 8 spots in the 30-men match were kept secret and fans were hoping to see wrestlers like Kurt Angle, Kenny Omega and Samoa Oe to take their place. Instead, all the sports were filled with the wrestlers who were earlier roasted by the others.

Had fun with the #RoyalRumble until @WWERomanReigns came out #30, not @FinnBalor, at very least someone else. I want my true champ back @WWE — Alookeva (@Alookeva) January 30, 2017

It was further reported that the long-awaited and interesting #30 spot was given to Superman Punch fame, Roman Reigns, and his inclusion in the game as the 30th player was not well received by the crowd.

I just don't understand

No Samoa Joe

No Finn Balor

No Shinsuke Nakamura

but Roman Reigns at #30 — Katrina Lynn ✨ (@katie_fairbairn) January 30, 2017

No Bálor. No Joe. Roman Reigns…..@wwe is officially the biggest troll ever. #RoyalRumble — Joey Esguerra (@OhHaiJoey) January 30, 2017

The main event was the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match where the winner received a world championship match at Wrestlemania 33. Big Cass and U.S. Champion Chris Jericho began the match as the #1 and #2 entrants. Braun Strowman scored the most by eliminating Cass, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Mark Henry, Big Show, NXT’s Tye Dillinger and James Ellsworth, but was finally eliminated by Baron Corbin.

Brock Lesnar, who entered at #26, eliminated Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler and Enzo Amore but was quickly eliminated by Goldberg.

The Undertaker entered at #29 and eliminated Baron Corbin, Goldberg, The Miz and Sami Zayn but was himself eliminated by Roman Reigns.

In the final countdown, Randy Orten eliminated Roman Reigns and won the match. The 31-year-old Reigns was never announced as a participant but entered the championship. Other major wrestlers that made it to final four included Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho, while Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were among the final fives.

Now as Randy Orten has finally won the Royal Rumble 2017, fans are gearing up for Wrestlemania 33 as he has to fight against John Cena. Apparently, Cena’s opponent for the upcoming Wrestlemania has been chosen and as the fans know that it would not be Undertaker. According to the online rumors, if WWE officials will plan accordingly then Samoa Joe could have been the best choice for the WWE Universe, but his debut match on Raw made Cena vs. Joe chances very slim.

Although there were few fights that did not disappoint the fans. The fights between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns received great applaud from the audience from all around the world. Apart from this, the fight between John Cena and AJ Styles made the former equaled with Ric Flair’s record is being considered as one of the best fights from WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Wrestling Fans, do you think that the next year’s pay-per-view will be like this one or just like this year, WWE will go with Randy Orten winning it a second-straight? Sound off your comments below.

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images)]