Kim Zolciak Displays Prized Breasts As It Pops Out Of Her Tiny Bikini

In a recently uploaded Instagram picture last Monday, Kim Zolciak was shown flaunting her most valued assets: an ample cleavage and big breasts as it pops out of her tiny triangle bikini top. The picture was shot by the beach as the actress divulges herself in an exotic getaway.

It’s getting hot in here

Kim displayed her taut waistline, gorgeous body figure, and full bust while standing in front of the lovely blue waters. Her black-and-white triangle bikini top was just enough to cover her nipples. And the lovely shot was highlighted by her pair of double D boobs as it almost pops out of her tiny bikini. It’s quite a sight to behold considering she is already a mother of six children. The photo was captioned, “My Happy Place.”

My happy place ???? A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

Aside from the scantily clad bikini selfie, her second Instagram picture was a bit more decent. She was seen facing the waves as she puts up her blonde hair into a bun, wearing a white cover-up that she let flow in the breeze. Still, a side boob was noted in the picture. Captioning the photo was, “Manifestation waves where I connect best,” plus a heart emoji.

Manifestation waves ❤ where I connect best ???? A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

The reality television star also posted bits and pieces of her getaway on Snapchat. Kim posted a selfie, wearing the same white cover-up, but this time, she was sporting round, white-rimmed sunglasses. It definitely gave us a summer-in-the-seventies vibe as she appears to be rocking fringes. The front details of her white bikini cover-up were now on display, as it features a low-cut crisscross detailing in front of her bosom. The revealing photo is indeed an attention grabber.

In one of the pictures is another Kim Zolciak wearing a black tank top, and the focus was on her décolletage. However, the caption didn’t speak about her vacation, as it was about a thank you note to her dermatologist. She raved about a new treatment as it gave her “a red free chest no matter what I do!!”

Cosmetic Surgeries and Bikini Selfies

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star isn’t a stranger to cosmetic surgery. Over the past few years, she has been very vocal about being “under the knife” to make you look good. Kim admitted to having lip fillers, breast implants, Botox, and a tummy tuck in the past.

Moreover, it sparked rumors that she might have a full facelift, and top plastic surgeons who were asked by RadarOnline confirmed it. But Kim denied all allegations and even called the claims as “ridiculous.”

However, she is open to sharing some of the cosmetic surgeries she has undergone. Back in October 2016, she shared a picture of a before and after comparison of a tummy tuck surgery by displaying her midriff in a rolled up tank top. Kim was very proud of how her abdomen became flatter.

In addition to her penchant for getting cosmetic surgeries, Kim Zolciak is widely known for taking numerous bikini selfies and sharing it on Instagram and Snapchat. She treats her fans to tasteful and racy photos of herself in itsy bitsy bikinis.

In one of her photos, Kim was seen wearing a barely there two piece swimsuit made up of frilly laces during a surprise vacation with her husband, Kroy Biermann in May 2016. Kim and Kroy, an Atlanta Falcon football player, share four children together.

Ever her daughter Brielle, 18, has followed in on her footsteps by being a pro in front of the camera, as she wears skimpy bikinis. She had also admitted to getting lip fillers to plump her pout. It’s no wonder this mother-and-daughter duo will soon take the social media by storm.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]