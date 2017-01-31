Crowdfunding Fraud: Scammers Use Kickstarter, Indiegogo, And GoFundMe As A Personal Piggy Bank

Because the entire concept of crowdfunding is built on trust, it is a prime breeding ground for fraud. Through online platforms such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or GoFundMe, people solicit funds for their projects or lifestyles from complete strangers. Sometimes, a sample product or reward is offered to generate trust. These individuals or campaigns are only as reliable as the promises that they make, and unfortunately, their promises sometimes fall short.

One popular crowdfunding site Kickstarter states that they “welcome and support projects in diverse categories.” Potential startup campaigns flaunt their fresh new product idea and everyone chips in to bring the product to fruition. This concept is great on paper, but Kickstarter has become a large target for scammers of all kinds. Many people have lost money investing in failed Kickstarter campaigns.

Beef jerky lovers pledged $120,309 to fund a Kickstarter campaign offering three different flavors of jerky. The campaign seemed to be going successfully until some of the backers began to get suspicious. When a documentary film company tried gaining information about the campaign, they found incomplete information and sketchy details. Officials at Kickstarter stopped the campaign before any payments had been processed, protecting more than 3,000 backers from losing their money.

In an effort to fight against con artists, Kickstarter added an Integrity Specialist position in 2015 to assist in product evaluation. This is a positive step, but crowdfunding sites are filled with products that will never work, campaigns designed poorly, and blatant cons. That being said, not even an Integrity Specialist can put a stop to every con attempt.

Another crowdfunding site, Indiegogo, has a history of completely ignoring reported guideline violations. There have been public disclosures, experts, bloggers, members, and investigative journalists who have all, at some point, suspected Indiegogo campaigns of fraud.

Got a fraud alert on my credit card for an indiegogo account donation. Won't be using my personal info no more! — Lady Justice ⚖ (@mjmatias125) January 6, 2017

@Indiegogo is such a fraud platform. Most campaigns are scams. Nd they dont even help rather promote scams #scam #fraudawareness #caution — Harsh Gupta (@InHarshgupta) January 16, 2017

Indiegogo has recently partnered with Arrow Electronics, who will supposedly offer tools for design, prototyping services, and manufacturing support. Traditionally, Indiegogo has had a lesser reputation than that of Kickstarter because of their lax campaign regulations. Hopefully, the expert assistance will help keep scammers away from Indiegogo’s crowdfunding campaigns.

Similar to Kickstarter and Indiegogo, GoFundMe is a crowdfunding platform designed to solicit money for a personal agenda, business model, or charitable cause. Unlike the other sites, GoFundMe has looser guidelines on what type of things can be supported. With GoFundMe, nearly anything and everything goes, including rampant acts of fraud.

In 2015, ABC Newsreported on a campaign titled “Man Allegedly Keeps Crowdsourced Funds Raised in Sick Baby’s Name.” A man named Wills received $6,500 under the assumption that the money would be given to the family of the sick child, however, after pulling the funds from the account Wills told the family that he had decided to give the money to charity. When ABC News contacted the charities that Wills mentioned, none of them had received any donations.

In 2014, a Texas woman was arrested for raising $4,500 for a family that she didn’t even know. GoFundMe did cooperate with the investigation, however, when questioned about the money, they stated, “the full balance of the campaign in question was withdrawn by the account holder before we received any complaints.” The police chief on the case, Henry Fluck, warns that this type of scam is simple to pull off. A scammer can open an account, shut it down, run with the money, and then move on to find themselves another victim.

GoFundMe does not necessarily intend to be used as a scammer’s paradise. In fact, evidence points to the contrary. The site does have some fraud prevention safeguards in place, such as a waiting period before money can be withdrawn. They even warn people to beware, and suggest not donating unless you “fully understand and trust the cause presented.”

Criminal crowdfunding efforts are being reported at an alarming rate by banks and financial institutions that believe online platforms, such as Kickstarter, GoFundMe, and Indiegogo, are being utilized for identity theft, credit card fraud, money laundering, phishing schemes, account takeovers and even the possible financing of terrorist organizations. Forms of criminal crowdfunding are everywhere, and it is important to remain aware, and up to date, of the campaigns that you are funding.

According to FinCEN, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, reports of suspicious activity linked to crowdfunding have steadily increased in number from 2013 to 2016. Examples of suspicious activities include copycat accounts, made to look legitimate, as well as abandoned campaigns where money is collected and the campaign is immediately closed. One report was even filed for suspected “terrorist financing” due to the account holder’s possible terrorist connection. Since crowdfunding sites have become popular, more than 3 million reports have been filed for suspicious activity.

The FinCEN, on April 4, 2016, proposed the implementation of new policies that are designed to prevent these financial crimes from occurring. They proposed that the definition of a “Broker or Dealer in Securities” include crowdfunding portals, which would then impose the same guidelines as fully-registered brokers and dealers. Sites such as Kickstarter, GoFundMe, and Indiegogo may soon be subject to recordkeeping, record retention, and reporting of all suspicious activity.

