Joanna Krupa Strips Naked For Selfie Show During Vagina Court Battle

Even though it’s January, Joanna Krupa is always prepared for the beach as she showed by stripping off for a naked selfie amidst her ongoing court battle regarding her vagina and its odor. The former Real Housewives Of Miami starlet had the photo of herself taken posing in front of a mirror, writing alongside the pic, “Bikini season is all year round.” The image captures Joanna gazing at her toned reflection while admiring her flawlessly toned abs.

Bikini ????season is all year round ❤️ #sundaymotivation ???????? A photo posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:24am PST

The 37-year-old reality TV star seemed not to have a care in the world about the pic, even though she is currently involved in an unpleasant courtroom battle with a former co-star. The picture seems to have been taken while Joanna was enjoying some time out on a yacht, a staff member pictured in the background. The Polish-born model, one week prior, posted a video to Instagram of herself completely naked while doing a little shimmy in the bathroom mirror.

The Vagina Monologues

Joanna is currently involved in a rather unsightly courtroom battle with one of her Real Housewives Of Miami co-star, Brandi Glanville, over alleged comments made about her vagina. Krupa is seeking to claim $2 million in punitive damages after comments were made by Glanville about the Joanna’s “smelly lady parts” as well as an alleged affair. The model is alleged to have had an affair with Yolanda Foster’s ex-husband Mohammed Hadid.

It was during an episode of Watch What Happens back in 2013 that Brandi made the statements about Joanna’s vagina and her alleged affair with Hadid. The accusations were made by Glanville during a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump. Joanna has since filed a lawsuit against her former co-star and is claiming $2 million in punitive damages.

Joanna has justified her demands for the enormous sum of money, claiming that she went through “emotional distress” as a result of the comments, and that “it hurt her ability to work in the entertainment industry,” reported the Daily Mail. The two are currently in the discovery phase of the lawsuit and have been allowed by the courts access to each other’s personal records to support their stories.

Last week, a Florida court judge ordered Krupa to hand over both her financial and gynecological records for further investigation as the case moves forward. The lawsuit has also seen an abundance of Bravolebrities that are being pulled forward as witnesses for the case. Brandi has made further comments about Joanna and her vagina on the Howard Stern Show, and it is believed that Mr. Stern will make an appearance as the case progresses.

Strip Club Suit

In another lawsuit that Joanna was involved in earlier, a New York-based strip club has been ordered to pay the Polish-born model for misappropriating her image back in 2013. The reality star, along with models Irina Voronina and Tiffany Selby, has collectively claimed that they were hired based on their reputations, ones that they claimed the club has ruined.

The 37-year-old filed the claim against Café Royale in 2015 and has since been awarded $360,000 in damages. The club has also been banned indefinitely from using Joanna’s image. Joanna requested that the club pays for false endorsements, defamation, negligence, conversion, unjust enrichment, and quantum meruit.

The lawsuit, obtained exclusively by Radar, claimed that a sexually suggestive image had been intentionally altered to make it appear that the TV personality worked at the club, or that she endorsed the club. The image pictures Krupa topless and wearing only a thong and boots, captioning the image, “THANK GOD I AM FAMOUS”.

The suit further alleged that Café Royale violated several New York City laws, including New York Civil Rights Law, New York General Business Law and the New York Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

