Footage Emerges Showing Mischa Barton Ranting Incoherently And Screaming ‘Oh My Mother… You F***** Witch’

Disturbing footage has emerged showing the troubled actress Mischa Barton screaming and ranting incoherently while hanging on her backyard wall at her West Hollywood home on Thursday morning. The troubled actress later claimed, after being taken to a local hospital for mental evaluation, that her bizarre behavior was due to “being drugged while having birthday drinks.”

The footage (see below) shows The O.C. actress ranting and screaming, “my mum’s a witch,” before falling heavily to the ground.

Neighbors saw her hanging on her backyard wall screaming and exhibiting bizarre behavior and called 9-1-1. Responding officers, who arrived at her West Hollywood apartment at about 7 a.m., said she was “fully clothed” but incoherent. L.A. County Fire Department officers took her to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles reportedly for a mental evaluation.

After she was released from hospital on Friday, she claimed that doctors determined that someone had given her the drug GBH while she was out on Wednesday night.

GBH is known as a “date-rape drug.” It could be slipped in a woman’s drinks to make her unable to resist rape or sexual assault.

According to Barton, in an interview with People magazine, she went out with friends to celebrate her birthday on the night of Wednesday, January 25. But during the night while having drinks, she realized that she was behaving erratically.

“While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” she told People.

She said she sought professional help voluntarily.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well.”

She added that her experience was a warming to other women.

“This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

The footage (see above) shows Barton screaming and ranting about the end of the world and that her mother was a witch.

“Oh my God, it’s over. I feel it. And it’s angry,” she screamed. “We’re dying, we’re dying. I knew it, I knew it. I don’t want anybody to know. Oh my god, it’s terrifying.”

“Oh, my mother. I always knew it. Oh you f***** witch. I knew it. What a witch. I was right, I was right.”

She also shouted the name of her dog, “Ziggy Stardust.”

Mischa was first hospitalized in 2009 for mental health evaluation and placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after she reportedly threatened to commit suicide. But she later told People that her bizarre behavior was due to the adverse effect of sedatives administered during extraction of a wisdom tooth.

She claimed that her “jet-set lifestyle” and the pressure of public scrutiny had made her vulnerable to a breakdown. She announced that she had recovered fully and ready to revive her career.

However, a source told Radar Online after her latest hospitalization that Mischa was unable to follow through with her resolution to revive her career. She attempted a comeback by taking on Dancing With the Stars, but she was sacked after only three episodes.

According to the source, she was thrown out of the show because “she couldn’t handle it. She hated the show, she hated the work involved and really wanted to keep partying.”

Mischa’s quarrel with her mother over money led to a lawsuit in 2015, and that also affected her mentally, the source said.

The lawsuit was the culmination of years of financial hardship caused by a reckless partying lifestyle that disrupted her promising career after making early success as a child movie star, appearing in major hits, such as Sixth Sense (1999) and Notting Hill (1999). She is best known as the teenage star who played Marissa Cooper in the hit TV series The O.C. (2003-2007).

Her house went into foreclosure in 2009 after it emerged that she had not paid her mortgage for five months. Producers of the movie Promoted sued her for failing to show up for work after receiving an advance payment.

Her landlord sued her over unpaid rent on her NYC apartment in 2010. She eventually sued her mother — who had been acting as her manager — in 2015, accusing her of “theft” and “breach of contract.”

She described her mom as “a greedy stage mother posing as a talent manager.”

[Featured Image by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]