Trump voter fraud "expert" Gregg Phillips reportedly registered to vote in three states.

Donald Trump has promoted Gregg Phillips as a “voter fraud expert” in his aggressive post-election effort to prove that fraudulent votes caused him to fall millions short in the popular vote count. Now, it has been revealed that Phillips himself is registered to vote in three different states. According to Trump, voters who are registered in multiple states are cause for concern.

In fact, when the POTUS demanded a “major investigation” into why he lost the popular vote, citing voter fraud including voters registered in more than one state, as a primary reason why he lost the popular vote so thoroughly. As CNN reports, Trump lost the popular vote by nearly three million ballots.

Gregg Phillips, Trump's Voting Fraud Expert, Was Registered To Vote In 3 States https://t.co/EUZpCXYxrB — Atom Smith (@atomsmith) January 31, 2017

So-called voter fraud expert Gregg Phillips has claimed that at least three million illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election. Donald Trump even tweeted out Phillips’ unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in an effort to buttress his “presidential opinion” that voter fraud was behind his humiliating popular vote loss.

Even the Trump campaign lawyers have stated that the election results were “not tainted,” but in the wake of increasing public mockery of his dismal popular vote performance, Trump has repeatedly claimed that voter fraud, including multiple-state voter registration, were the root of the problem.

So far, no one has been able to prove that any kind of widespread voter fraud took place during the 2016 election, reports Fox News. Nevertheless, Trump has sworn to use government resources to conduct an investigation into the claims he and Gregg Phillips have made regarding the matter.

Now the Associated Press has learned that Gregg Phillips was registered to vote in Alabama, Texas and Mississippi on Election Day. His name, in one form or another, was listed on each state’s respective voter rolls. This has reportedly been substantiated by election officials and voting records in the states in question.

Despite being registered to vote in an “impressive” three states, Gregg Phillips reportedly only voted once in November. Records indicate that he cast his ballot in Alabama.

Despite Trump Claims, Gregg Phillips Has Not Released Proof of Voter Fraud https://t.co/kSbN3ZO5Zq pic.twitter.com/mIoSQxZAcc — CitizenSlant (@CitizenSlant) January 27, 2017

The multi-state voter registration of Trump-lauded voter fraud expert Gregg Phillips may end up being a controversial thorn in Trump’s side, particularly given the frequency with which the new POTUS has referred to multi-state registration as a factor in voter fraud. According to Trump, he lost the popular vote because of illegal immigrants. He claims that from three to five million of “them” voted for in the 2016. Apparently, each and every one for Hillary Clinton.

Ironically enough, earlier in January Gregg Phillips claimed that volunteers from True the Vote (read: an organization whose operations he’s heavily involved in, even sitting on the board) put forth a so-called “amazing effort.” He said that these touted volunteers found “thousands of duplicate records and registrations of dead people.”

@ChrisCuomo The problem Chris is how do we get this to Trump's supporters? They seem immune to facts. It feels like they are the wall. — MJN (@mjn101506) January 29, 2017

@GottaLaff @AP he's got that voter fraud stuff down .. a true expert — Seedsown (@PSampsonHowes) January 31, 2017

just fyi, gregg phillips isn't one of trump's official investigators or anything. he's a twitter conspiracy theorist https://t.co/eeSDIqWis3 — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) January 27, 2017

@Impeach_D_Trump Although I guess that does make him an expert – on how to fraudulently vote, anyway. — RedMenace (@maurinsky) January 31, 2017

However, in his braggadocios puffery, Phillips failed to mention his own multi-state voting registration.

In an ABC interview, Donald Trump specifically targeted voters registered in two “or even three” different states as being part of the voter fraud problem in America. An unsubstantiated problem that the POUTS has repeatedly and erroneously claimed fueled his epic popular vote loss.

“When you look at the people that are registered, dead, illegal and two states, and some cases maybe three states, we have a lot to look into.”

Trump-approved ‘voter fraud’ conspiracy theorist Gregg Phillips goes down in flames in trainwreck CNN interview. https://t.co/uZHMDueKCq pic.twitter.com/RQcvOoc7GJ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 27, 2017

When the media confronted “voter fraud expert” Gregg Phillips about his questionable voter registrations, which spans three U.S. states, Phillips claimed ignorance of being registered across several state lines. However, his response indicated that when it came to his own personal voter registration, it wasn’t a matter of fraud, but rather a “broken system.”

“Why would I know or care? Doesn’t that just demonstrate how broken the system is? That is not fraud — that is a broken system. We need a national ID that travels with people.”

Phillips first found himself in the public eye on November 11; that’s when he used social media to make the preposterous and unmerited claim that the “number of non-citizen votes exceeded 3 million.”

Completed analysis of database of 180 million voter registrations. Number of non-citizen votes exceeds 3 million. Consulting legal team. — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 11, 2016

As The Washington Post reports, the-President-elect Trump repeated Phillips’ baseless claims on his own Twitter feed just a couple of weeks later.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

The Trump claim of massive voter fraud costing him the popular vote immediately caused Americans to ask for proof. So far, no proof has been provided.

.@realDonaldTrump This is a serious accusation requiring credible evidence. Journalists and the public eagerly await to see it, if true. — Dave Mosher (@DaveMosher) November 28, 2016

Interestingly and ironically, Phillips isn’t the only person with close ties to the POTUS to be registered to vote in multiple states. Trump’s White House strategist Stephen Bannon; Press Secretary Sean Spicer; Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin; his daughter Tiffany Trump; and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, were all reportedly registered to vote in more than one state on Election Day.

While Donald Trump and his so-called “voter fraud expert” Gregg Phillips continue to allege that massive voter fraud (including multi-state registration) led to Trump’s crushing popular vote loss, the American public is awaiting the results of the POTUS’s “major investigation” for proof.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]