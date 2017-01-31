‘Vanderpump Rules’ News: James Kennedy Confirms Who Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Is On ‘WWHL’

James Kennedy finally returned to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen tonight. James hasn’t been on the show since he was on there with Lala Kent and they got in trouble for cursing way too much. James seemed to have his act together tonight, but he did share some news about Lala that probably won’t make her very happy. James Kennedy finally revealed who the boyfriend is that she has been refusing to talk about on the show, but he didn’t actually say a name.

Lala Kent actually ended up leaving Vanderpump Rules this season amid rumors that she was dating a married man. Everyone has been wondering who this man is, but she wouldn’t reveal it. Ariana and Tom even shared that when they went to hang out with her at Coachella, they never saw the guy she was dating.

@kelleyajoyner Randall Emmett he is a producer and that's his wife pic.twitter.com/a7hoA8oDGt — Shannon (@Shannon_Moler) January 18, 2017

All About the Real Housewives shared back in December about the rumors about who Lala might be dating that is also allegedly paying for a lot of her stuff. The rumors were that she was dating Randall Emmett. He sounds like a perfect match for what James and everyone else has been talking about on the show. He is a 45-year-old married movie producer, who has a daughter with his wife, actress Ambyr Childers.

Lala did recently get a role in a movie that she is very proud of and that movie is Arsenal. It stars Nicholas Cage and rumors are that she might have slept with the producer to get the role. Lala and Randall were both seen wearing the same bracelet on posts on Instagram, but of course, Lala took her post down. Randall is connected to this movie, which makes the theory make sense.

Those NDA did nothing for #RandallEmmett

Should know that @stassi can uncover anything? Watch ANY season to know that by now! #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/atJDkUoeje — LeighRoseA (@LeighRoseA) January 19, 2017

Tonight while on Watch What Happens Live, James Kennedy answered a few things. One thing that he shared is that he is still with his girlfriend because she was there with him. James Kennedy is not totally sober, but he was sober on the show so there wasn’t another cussing incident.

Then James Kennedy shocked everyone when he spoke out about Lala Kent’s allegedly married boyfriend. There have been rumors that it might have been an athlete she was dating, but everyone kept going back to Randall Emmett as who they think she is with now. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen called into the show. They told James Kennedy that they had to know who Lala is dating. Andy Cohen explained that he isn’t allowed to give out names, but that didn’t stop James from talking. He said that it is a big Hollywood producer. This pretty much confirms that the rumors could be true.

Kristen Doute shared a post on Twitter not long ago that mentions Randall Emmett as well, which makes it sound like this could be the person Lala is dating. She dropped the first name, but not the last name. Here is what she said.

Dear Lala,

Speaking of "teams", tell Randall to stop calling ours. ????????‍♀️

Xoxo,

Kristen #PumpRules — kristen doute (@kristendoute) January 18, 2017

