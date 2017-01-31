Trump Adviser Stephen Bannon Declares ‘Media Is Opposition Party’

Though he has been clear about his disdain for the “mainstream media (MSM),” Donald Trump’s White House strategist Stephen Bannon gave the New York Times an interview, and a message about keeping its mouth shut that sounded more like a threat, and less like a suggestion. Bannon has been given a position by Trump that is almost exclusively a security role reserved for Generals, and Bannon is not a General, nor does he hold a military position. Prior to consulting Donald Trump, Stephen Bannon wrote for the alt-right website, Breitbart, which makes his distrust of all things media/press confusing.

In a typical administration, the press secretary would be the one corralling the press, but after his own run-ins, Sean Spicer, the Trump Press Secretary, is creating a wall, along with Stephen Bannon between President Trump and the press, said the Inquisitr. In his first week, Spicer battled CNN and Buzzfeed, and then had to go public with what was reported to be a Twitter war with the ice cream company, Dippin Dots, that has been annoying Spicer for five years. The relationship between Spicer and the media got so bad, so fast, that some outlets published Spicer’s home address in Alexandria, Virginia.

My Mouth Is Shut, So You Can Read Steve Bannon's Words; He Runs America Now https://t.co/3p39gM6cK3 — MargaretHollandAdams (@MHadams26681) January 31, 2017

The New York Times was able to get a few sound bytes out of Stephen Bannon, explaining exactly what he thought about the media. Bannon described the media as “the opposition party,” saying that they were seeking revenge after being so incredibly wrong about the election results.

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Trump Appoints Anti-Semitic Stephen Bannon To Senior Position…

Chris Christie News: The Real Reason Trump Will Never Place…

Is Sarah Palin Really Being Considered For A Cabinet Position?

Sarah Palin, Trump Possible Cabinet Pick, Has Another Child…

Bannon gave the NYT the opportunity late last week to hear what he thinks that they should do going forward.

“I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

Even though at one point, he considered himself a member of the media, Stephen Bannon rarely gives interviews himself. Bannon explained to the reporter that the media no longer has any power, because they were humiliated.

The Huffington Post said, if in order to understand what Stephen Bannon is all about, they need to keep their mouth shut, then they will go ahead, and let him do all the talking, so America can understand that it is Bannon who is in charge, and not Donald Trump. Huffington Post said that Bannon has only given three major interviews since joining the Trump campaign, and in those interviews, he was straight-forward and brusque, beginning in August of 2016.

“I’m a Leninist. Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment. National Review and The Weekly Standard,” he said, “are both left-wing magazines, and I want to destroy them also.”

Next, in November, Bannon likened himself with some famous villains of recent politics and movies.

“Darkness is good. Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That’s power. It only helps us when ‘they’ get it wrong. When ‘they’re’ blind to who we are and what we’re doing.”

But Bannon says that even though people have said that he is a White Nationalist, he says he is not.

“I’m not a white nationalist, I’m a nationalist. I’m an economic nationalist. The globalists gutted the American working class and created a middle class in Asia. The issue now is about Americans looking to not get f—ed over. If we deliver [the Trump Administration] we’ll get 60 percent of the white vote, and 40 percent of the black and Hispanic vote and we’ll govern for 50 years. That’s what the Democrats missed.”

So now "turn on the hate" Bannon appears to be the de facto president. https://t.co/lU5i1A0D5b — RoosterCogburn (@riftvalley) January 31, 2017

Though Bannon says that the New York Times got things 100% wrong, he has been a reader of the paper for his entire adult life.

What do you think of Stephen Bannon in his own words? Do you think it’s okay to gag the press?

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]